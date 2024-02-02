Forex Today: US jobs report to keep volatility going ahead of weekend

Here is what you need to know on Friday, February 2:
The US Dollar (USD) came under heavy selling pressure and the USD Index declined nearly 0.5% amid falling US bond yields in the American session on Thursday. Markets stay relatively calm early Friday as focus shifts to the US January jobs report, which will feature Nonfarm Payrolls and wage inflation figures. The University of Michigan will release a revision to January Consumer Sentiment Index data and the Census Bureau will publish Factory Orders for December.
NFP Preview: Forecasts from 10 major banks, new year, same old labor market.
Following the uninspiring employment-related data on Thursday, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield dropped to its lowest level since late December below 3.9%. Weekly Initial Jobless Claims came in higher than the market expectation for the week ending January 27 and the Employment Index of the ISM Manufacturing PMI survey edged lower to 47.1 in January from 47.5 in December.
Nonfarm Pyarolls in the US are forecast to rise by 180,000 in January. The Unemployment Rate is expected to tick up to 3.8% and the Average Hourly Earnings are seen rising 0.3% on a monthly basis.
NFP Forecast: US Nonfarm Payrolls expected to increase moderately in January.
US Dollar price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.38%
|-0.43%
|-0.55%
|-0.25%
|-1.07%
|-0.94%
|-0.81%
|EUR
|0.37%
|-0.05%
|-0.18%
|0.13%
|-0.67%
|-0.56%
|-0.43%
|GBP
|0.43%
|0.05%
|-0.12%
|0.18%
|-0.61%
|-0.51%
|-0.38%
|CAD
|0.56%
|0.17%
|0.12%
|0.30%
|-0.49%
|-0.38%
|-0.26%
|AUD
|0.25%
|-0.14%
|-0.19%
|-0.30%
|-0.81%
|-0.68%
|-0.56%
|JPY
|1.05%
|0.67%
|0.76%
|0.52%
|0.79%
|0.10%
|0.24%
|NZD
|0.93%
|0.57%
|0.51%
|0.38%
|0.68%
|-0.13%
|0.11%
|CHF
|0.80%
|0.42%
|0.37%
|0.26%
|0.54%
|-0.24%
|-0.14%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
The Bank of England (BoE) left the bank rate unchanged at 5.25% as expected and revised inflation projection for 2024 lower. In the post-meeting press conference, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey refrained from commenting on the possible timing of a policy pivot. Although the initial reaction caused GBP/USD to edge lower, the pair benefited from renewed USD weakness and closed the day in positive territory above 1.2700 on Thursday. Early Friday, the pair trades in a tight range at around 1.2750.
USD/JPY pushed lower and registered losses for the second consecutive day on Thursday. The pair holds steady at around 146.50 in the European morning on Friday.
After touching its lowest level in nearly 7 weeks at 1.0780, EUR/USD reversed its direction and climbed above 1.0850. The pair continues to stretch higher toward 1.0900 in the early European session.
Gold gathered bullish momentum in the second half of the day on Thursday and climbed to its highest level since early January above $2,060. XAU/USD stays in a consolidation phase slightly below $2,060 ahead of US jobs report.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.0900 on upbeat mood, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD is extending gains toward 1.0900 in early European morning on Friday. The US Dollar is struggling to find its feet, allowing the Euro to stretch higher amid an upbeat mood. All eyes now remain on the US NFP data release.
GBP/USD pauses the post-BoE rally near mid-1.2700s ahead of US NFP
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's solid recovery of around 130 pips from the 1.2625 area, or over a two-week low and oscillates in a narrow band during the early European session on Friday.
Gold price stands tall near one-month peak as spotlight shifts to US NFP report
Gold price oscillates in a narrow trading band during the European session on Friday and consolidates its weekly gains to a one-month peak touched the previous day. Traders opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of the release of the critical US jobs report.
Chainlink surges to two-year high after dormant coins change hands
Chainlink (LINK) price has risen by more than 17% on Friday, reaching its highest level since January 2021, partly fuelled by sudden movements of long-held coins.
NFP Forecast: US Nonfarm Payrolls expected to increase moderately in January
The Nonfarm Payrolls report is expected to show that the US economy added 180,000 jobs in the first month of 2024, down from a whopping 216,000 jobs created in December.