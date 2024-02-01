NFP Preview: Forecasts from 10 major banks, new year, same old labor market

Share:

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will release the January jobs report on Friday, February 2 at 13:30 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the forecasts by the economists and researchers of 10 major banks regarding the upcoming employment data.

Expectations are for a 180,000 rise in Nonfarm Payrolls following the stronger-than-expected 216,000 increase recorded in December. Unemployment is expected to rise a tick to 3.8%, while average hourly earnings are expected to remain steady at 4.1% year-on-year.

Commerzbank

The US labor market is holding up, but not quite as well as the headline numbers would suggest. We expect employment to rise by 180K in January. This would probably not be enough for the Fed to cut rates as early as March, as the market has priced in. We still expect the first rate cut in May.

Deutsche Bank

We expect gains in payrolls to moderate to 150K from 216K in December, with the unemployment rate edging higher to 3.8% (3.7%) and hourly earnings growth slowing to +0.3% (+0.4%).

ING

We look for NFP growth of around 200K, once again led by government, leisure and hospitality and education and healthcare services. Nonetheless, the household survey is expected to show the unemployment rate ticking a little higher to 3.8%.

TDS

We look for a strong increase in payrolls at 230K. The NFP's annual benchmark and the update to seasonal factors will also add a wrinkle to this report. We expect the UE rate to rise a tenth to 3.8%, while wages likely rose 0.2% MoM.

RBC Economics

Payroll employment is likely up by 195K in January, slightly below the 216K in December. The unemployment rate should continue to edge up to 3.8% from 3.7% in December, reflecting some easing conditions in the labour market.

NBF

Hiring could have slowed in the month, but this may have been offset by a decrease in the number of layoffs. With these two trends cancelling each other, job creation could have remained relatively strong at 185K. And while the household survey may show a much larger gain following the losses recorded in December, this could have been partly offset by a rebound in participation, leaving the unemployment rate unchanged at 3.7%.

SocGen

We forecast a 165K NFP gain for January, which matches the average of the previous three months. The unemployment rate is expected to climb modestly to 3.8% from 3.7%. This is an estimate in rounding. In December, the unemployment rate was 3.74%, so we are expecting a very minor uptick.

Wells Fargo

The themes of improving supply, cooling demand and overall labor market normalization likely continued in January. We estimate that NFP rose by 155K in January, a downshift from December's gain and a bit below the current Bloomberg consensus. Although payroll growth has held up remarkably well recently, there are several signs of further moderation in the months ahead. On net, fewer industries are adding headcounts each month and job openings and hiring plans continue to pull back. Furthermore, initial jobless claims remain low, but continuing claims have edged up, which is an indication that displaced workers are having a more challenging time finding new work. We expect the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.8% and average hourly earnings increased 0.3%.

CIBC

We expect job gains to remain solid with a pickup of 170K in the month, about the average three month pace in December. Government and healthcare hiring should continue to be the main source of employment, both sectors less sensitive to the business cycle. But perhaps more important than the January payroll number could be previous revisions. Recently, revisions have been material and this time around, we would not be surprised to see upward revisions given the surge in consumption, implying an even higher level of real income in the system. The unemployment rate and the participation rate should stay unchanged in the month while wage growth should moderate slightly to 0.3% MoM.

