Here is what you need to know on Friday, February 3:
Following the highly volatile action witnessed on Wednesday and Thursday, markets seem to have turned cautious on the last trading day of the week. As investors await the January jobs report from the US, the US Dollar Index consolidates Thursday's recovery gains slightly below and US stock index futures trade in negative territory. December Producer Price Index data will be featured in the European economic docket and S&P Global will release the final revisions to January Manufacturing and Services PMIs for Germany, the Eurozone, the UK and the US. Finally, the ISM will publish the US Services PMI ahead of the weekend.
US Nonfarm Payrolls Forecast: Analyzing January NFP release.
The European Central Bank (ECB) decided to raise key rates by 50 basis points (bps) as expected and said that it intends to opt for one more 50 bps hike in March before reassessing the situation. During the press conference, ECB President Christine Lagarde refrained from committing to additional rate increases after March and noted that inflation risks are now more balanced. Lagarde's dovish tone caused EUR/USD to lose its traction and the pair erased a large portion of Wednesday's gains before stabilizing at around 1.0900 on Friday.
ECB Analysis: Lagarde lowers Euro with mixed message on moves beyond March, two more dovish comments.
Meanwhile, the Bank of England (BoE) announced that it hiked the policy rate by 50 bps to 4% with 7 members of the MPC voting in favor of the decision. The BOE's policy statement revealed that the bank lowered inflation forecasts and saw a shallow recession. Additionally, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey noted that they will re-evaluate the policy if the economy evolves in line with their central forecasts. The Pound Sterling came under strong selling pressure following the BOE event and GBP/USD dropped to its lowest level since mid-January at 1.2220. Early Friday, the pair continues to edge lower and trades below 1.2200, pressured by risk aversion.
Bank of England Quick Analysis: Three dovish things that are set to keep Sterling down for longer.
Although US Treasury bond yields continued to stretch lower on Thursday, the renewed US Dollar strength forced XAU/USD to turn south. Gold price retraced its weekly advance and was last seen trading in a tight channel slightly above $1,910.
US January Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing Gold price's reaction to NFP surprises.
USD/JPY managed to stage a rebound from multi-week lows on Thursday but failed to gather recovery momentum. Early Friday, the pair is moving up and down slightly above 128.50. Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told the Japanese parliament on Friday that the BoJ must maintain the ultra-easy policy to support the economy and create an environment for firms to hike wages.
Bitcoin touched its highest level since mid-August above $24,000 on Thursday but ended up posting modest daily losses. BTC/USD was last seen trading flat on the day at around $23,500. Ethereum reversed its direction after rising above $1,700 on Thursday and declined below $1,650 early Friday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed near 1.0900 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is attempting to build a cushion near 1.0900 in the early European morning. The market mood remains cautious, as investors assess the dovish Fed and ECB policy announcements, repositioning ahead of the key US NFP data.
GBP/USD defends 1.2200 amid cautious mood, US NFP eyed
GBP/USD is struggling for a clear direction while defending the 1.2200 mark early Friday. The dovish BoE policy outlook combined with a broad US Dollar rebound is weighing on the pair. Focus shifts to the US NFP data for fresh trading impetus.
Will Gold defend 21DMA support on US Nonfarm Payrolls?
Gold price is holding steady above the $1,900 mark, as sellers take a breather after a sharp pullback from ten-month highs of $1,960. A sense of calm prevails in Fridya’s tradiung so far, as investors stay on the sidelines and assess the latest central banks’ policy decisions and its market impact going forward.
Uniswap price could crash 30% as UNI forms a bearish swing failure pattern
Uniswap price shows a steady uptrend with higher highs and higher lows. While this outlook alone might instill confidence in a layman investor, a closer look reveals weakness.
US January Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing Gold price's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
How impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAUUSD pair's reaction to the previous 30 NFP prints.