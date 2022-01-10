Forex Today: US inflation takes center stage this week

What you need to know on Tuesday, January 11:
The greenback seesawed between gains and losses, unable to find a clear direction and led by US Treasury yields once again. Market players await news about US inflation, as the country will release the final reading of the December Consumer Price Index next Wednesday, and it is expected to have been upwardly revised to 7% YoY.
Meanwhile, US Fed’s head Jerome Powell is due to testify on Tuesday on the renomination to chair the Federal Reserve Board of Governors before Senate Banking Committee. His remarks will likely be released before the event and will be closely watched for any hint on the future of monetary policy.
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1330, while GBP/USD hovers in the 1.3570 level, posting modest intraday losses. AUD/USD is unchanged on a daily basis, although USDCAD advanced, with the Canadian Dollar weakening alongside oil. The black gold spent the day under pressure, with WTI settling at $78.10 a barrel.
Gold, on the other hand, managed to recover some ground and trades just above the 1,800 threshold heading into the Asian opening. Nevertheless, its bullish potential remains limited.
The Japanese yen appreciated vs the dollar, with the pair currently trading at around 115.20. The sour tone of global indexes weighed on the pair as European and American indexes closed in the red.
US Treasury yields were up amid inflation-related concerns. The yield on the 10-year note touched 1.80% but currently stands at 1.77%.
Australia will publish November Retail Sales and the Trade Balance for the same month, likely to spur some action in the Asian session.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounced from sub-1.1300, upside still limited
EUR/USD keeps seesawing between familiar levels, unable to find its way. Market players await updates on US inflation and Jay Powell continuation as Federal Reserve’s Chair.
GBP/USD loses traction, drops toward 1.3550
GBP/USD failed to break above 1.3600 on Monday and started to decline toward 1.3550 during the European trading hours. The risk-averse market environment and renewed dollar strength seem to be weighing on the pair as investors eye US T-bond yields.
Gold: Quick pullback from 1,800 area hints at further slides
Spot gold consolidates at around $1,794 a troy ounce, flat on a daily basis. The bright metal peaked at 1,802.32, giving up ahead of the US opening as demand for the American currency picked up. Market players are waiting for an update on US inflation.
Ethereum reclaims technical support as sentiment started to change in favor of an uptrend
Ethereum price got caught in a rut as price action started selling off after the Christmas rally. ETH price sees headwinds slowly but surely turning into tailwinds which could spark a new uptrend.
Supply side disruption, some hopeful signs
The current business cycle is atypical and this influences the analytical approach, with a focus on the supply side and whether it will be able to meet the level of demand in the economy, rather than on the demand side.