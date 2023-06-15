Forex Today: US Dollar extends Fed-inspired rebound, ECB next to unveil policy

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, June 15:
The US Dollar (USD) continues to gather strength against its rivals early Thursday, supported by the Federal Reserve's hawkish guidance. The European Central Bank (ECB) will announce monetary policy decisions later in the day. The US economic docket will feature May Retail Sales, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey for June and the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data.
As expected, the Fed left its policy rate unchanged at 5-5.25% range following the June policy meeting, explaining that holding the target range steady will give them time to assess additional information and implications for the monetary policy. More importantly, the Summary of Economic Projections showed that the terminal rate projection for end-2023 got revised higher to 5.6% from 5.1% in March, implying two more rate hikes in 2023. Moreover, end-2024 rate forecast rose to 4.6% from 4.3%.
Although FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell refrained from committing to rate increase in July, the hawkish dot plot helped the USD, with the US Dollar Index recovering back above 103.00.
The ECB is widely anticipated to raise key rates by 25 basis points. ECB President Christine Lagarde will comment on the policy outlook and respond to questions from the press in a news conference starting at 1245 GMT. After having climbed to its highest level in nearly a month above 1.0860 on Wednesday, EUR/USD stays on the back foot early Thursday and declines toward 1.0800.
GBP/USD edged lower in the late American session but registered its highest daily close in over a year at 1.2670. The pair edges lower amid renewed USD strength early Thursday and trades in negative territory below 1.2650.
USD/JPY gathered bullish momentum in the Fed aftermath and climbed to its highest level since November above 141.00. The Bank of Japan will announce monetary policy decisions in the Asian trading hours on Friday.
The data from Australia showed that the Unemployment Rate edged lower to 3.6% in May from 3.7% in April. The Employment Change came in at +75,900, surpassing the market expectation for an increase of 15,000 by a wide margin. Upbeat employment data helped the Australian Dollar (AUD) stay resilient against the USD. As of writing, AUD/USD was trading modestly higher on the day above 0.6800.
Gold price came under renewed bearish pressure and fell to its weakest level since mid-March at $1,930 before recovering modestly. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rose above 3.8% and weighed heavily on XAU/USD.
Bitcoin turned south after the Fed event late Wednesday. BTC/USD continues to stretch lower and was last seen trading at a fresh two-month low below $25,000. Ethereum fell 5% on Wednesday and extended its slide early Thursday. At the time of press, ETH/USD was down nearly 1% on the day at $1,640.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs further to the 1.0950 area Premium
EUR/USD extended its rally and reached its highest level in a month above 1.0950. The ECB hiked key rates by 25 bps as expected, and President Lagarde paved the way for one more rate increase in July. The US Dollar tumbled amid increased risk appetite and a decline in Treasury yields.
GBP/USD extends rally, approaches 1.2800
GBP/USD gained bullish momentum and reached its strongest level since April 2022 at 1.2785. The US Dollar remains under strong selling pressure after US economic data and improving market sentiment. Over the last three days, the pair has gained over 2% and nearly 300 pips.
Gold rebounds above $1,950 as US yields slide
Gold price staged a decisive rebound from the multi-month it touched below $1,930 and rose above $1,950 in the second half of the day on Thursday. Following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US, the benchmark 10-year T-bond yield is down more than 2%, helping XAU/USD stretch higher.
Ethereum price faces backlash from institutions after Fed refrains from raising rates
Ethereum price, along with the leader of the cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, noted a pullback despite the US Federal Reserve (Fed) keeping the interest rates steady this month.
Bank of Japan Preview: No surprises expected, looking at July Premium
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will announce its monetary policy decision on Friday, June 16. The policy decision will be announced tentatively at around 03:00 GMT; later Governor Kazuo Ueda will hold a press conference.