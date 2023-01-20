Here is what you need to know on Friday, January 20:
The US Dollar is licking its wound, what looks like another down week, as dovish US Federal Reserve expectations continue to play out. Reuters poll reported that a majority of the economists expect 25 basis points (bps) rate hike in the first quarter of this year, followed by a pause in its tightening cycle. Risk sentiment is in a better spot so far this Friday, with the Asian stocks recovering ground while the US S&P 500 futures add 0.20% on the day. Markets are shrugging off the negative close on Wall Street overnight, with investors adjusting their positions ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays in China. Further, a jump in subscribers of the US streaming giant Netflix added to the market optimism. Netflix ended last year with over 230 million global subscribers, beating market expectations.
The upbeat market mood is weighing on the US government bonds, motivating US Treasury bond yields to attempt a tepid bounce from multi-month troughs. The USD/JPY pair is advancing above 129.00 amid firmer yields and a pause in the US Dollar downtrend, although maintains its Bank of Japan (BoJ) decision range.
Meanwhile, investors assess the latest commentary from Federal Reserve policymakers heading into the Fed’s ‘blackout period’ from Saturday. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said, "Even with the recent moderation, inflation remains high, and policy will need to be sufficiently restrictive for some time to make sure inflation returns to 2 percent on a sustained basis." Meanwhile, New York Fed President John Williams said that “The destination, not speed, is the key issue for the rate hike question.”
Friday will see speeches from Philadelphia Fed President and dove Patrick Harker and Governor Christopher Waller, with the policymakers getting the last chance ahead of the February 2 monetary policy announcements.
AUD/USD and NZD/USD are holding onto their recent recovery gains while USD/CAD is trading steady at around 1.3450 amid a minor bounce in the US Dollar and retreating WTI prices. The US oil pares gains amid looming recession risks and an increase in the US EIA crude stockpiles.
EUR/USD is extending its range play above 1.0800, awaiting European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde’s speech. On Thursday, Lagarde said that “inflation is way too high” and therefore, the central bank will “stay the course with rate hikes,” squashing market expectations of smaller ECB rate increments.
GBP/USD is on the back foot, having faced rejection at 1.2400 earlier in the Asian session. Investors look forward to the UK Retail Sales data for fresh trading impetus.
Gold price is easing from near nine-month highs of $1,935 amid an uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, All eyes remain on the Fed-speak due later in the day.
Bitcoin is stuck in a narrow range just below the $21,000 level, marginally lower on the day while Ethereum is struggling above the $1,500 barrier amidst news that Crypto lender Genesis files for bankruptcy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends gains below 1.0850 ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is holding onto minor gains while trading below 1.0800 in early Europe, awaiting ECB Lagarde's speech for fresh impetus. The US Dollar attempts a bounce alongside the US Treasury bond yields, despite a better risk profile this Friday.
GBP/USD drops to 1.2350 after weak UK data
GBP/USD is holding lower ground near 1.2350, undermined by the downbeat UK Retail Sales data and a broad US Dollar rebound. Cable fails to capitalize on the return of risk flows, as traders reposition ahead of China's Lunar New Year holidays.
Gold: $1,920 and $1,917 pose dual barriers for bears
Gold price (XAU/USD) pares recent gains as bulls take a breather at the highest levels since April 2022 amid a recent pick-up in the US Dollar. Also likely to probe the Gold buyers could be the cautious mood ahead of the key data/events.
Cardano: Too early to call the uptrend over?
Cardano price is witnessing the first signs of a correction following the 55% rally established this winter. This thesis analyzes previous market behavior and technical indicators to forecast a plausible scenario for ADA in the weeks to come.
NFLX advances afterhours as Q4 net subscribers jump 7.66 million
Netflix stock rose immediately after the streaming company's fourth quarter results missed by a wide margin late Thursday. Wall Street had expected Netflix to produce $0.50 per share in GAAP earnings on revenue of $7.85 billion.