Forex Today: Upbeat US employment figures boost risk appetite

What you need to know on Monday, April 5:
Risk -on took over financial markets on Friday, as the US added 916K new jobs in March, while upwardly revised the January and February figures. Stocks markets were closed amid Good Friday, but DJIA and S&P futures surged to unexplored territory. US Treasury yields ticked higher, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note settling on Friday at 1.71%.
Most Asian and European markets will remain closed on Monday, amid an extension of the Easter Holiday. American markets will operate normally.
The EUR/USD pair settled at 1.1760, maintaining its bearish stance. The pound managed to post a modest advance despite the dollar’s strength backed by upbeat US employment data, but its bullish potential is limited. The pair settled around 1.1830.
Over the weekend, the UK reported that more than 5 million people receiver their second dose of a vaccine, which means roughly 10% of the population is now protected.
There was no activity around gold and oil on Friday, as the due markets were closed.
Commodity-linked currencies were under mild pressure, as the bullish tone of equities partially offset the greenback’s strength. USDCAD settled at 1.2570, while AUD/USD finished the week around 0.7600. The latter is close to confirming a Head & Shoulder formation and may fall over 400 pips in the next days.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1750 after robust US jobs figures
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1750 after the US reported 916K jobs gained in March, on top of an upward revision of 156K for previous months, beating expectations. Thin liquidity on Good Friday is adding to jitters.
GBP/USD edges lower after Nonfarm Payrolls
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3850, off its highs. US Nonfarm Payrolls beat expectations with 916K while Britain's robust vaccination campaign is keeping the pound bid.
Gold run-up needs validation from $1,735
Gold’s clear break above a downward sloping trend line from late January keeps bulls hopeful on Good Friday. Also favoring the upside momentum are the MACD signals and the US dollar weakness that keeps the yellow metal above $1,730.
Ripple needs to crack this key resistance to conquer $0.65
Ripple (XRP/USD) is holding the higher ground for the third straight session, as sellers continue to lurk just shy of the $0.60 mark. The no.7 crypto coin awaits a strong catalyst for the next push higher. The Good Friday holiday-thinned trading could likely propel exaggerated move in the spot.
S&P 500 SPX Week Ahead: 4,000 reasons to be bullish!
S&P 500 closes at a record high above 4,000. This is not a fools day joke! Equity markets remain buoyant as Biden boosts all bets. April is historically the second-best performing month for the S&P 500.