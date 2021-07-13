Forex Today: Upbeat market mood weighs on dollar ahead of critical inflation figures, Delta eyed

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, July 13:
The market mood is relatively upbeat, with the dollar edging lower and other assets rising ahead of the release of US inflation figures. Concerns about the Delta variant persist, especially as cases rise in the US. Cryptocurrencies remain on low ground.
US stock indexes hit a record high once again on Monday. US 10-year Treasury yields have been extending their gradual recovery, hitting 1.37% early on Tuesday and keeping USD/JPY above 110. However, the greenback is losing some ground against other currencies.
The highlight of the day is US Consumer Price Index figures which are set to show a moderate drop of headline inflation to 4.9% but an increase of Core CPI to 4%. Analysts will try to assess how much of the price rises are related to the reopening and which ones are persistent and warrant action from the Federal Reserve. The drop in used cars' costs and lumber hint that CPI may have peaked.
US Consumer Price Index June Preview: Has inflation peaked?
Fed member Raphael Bostic is set to speak later in the day ahead of Chair Jerome Powell's all-important testimony on Wednesday. Their colleague Thomas Barkin said that the recent improvement still does not warrant tapering the bank's bond-buying scheme. Barkin marked an employment-to-population level of 59% as a trigger.
The Delta variant is causing a surge in US COVID-19 cases, which have risen by 94% in the past two weeks. Authorities rejected giving a third dose for now.
EUR/USD is holding above 1.1850 as European countries slap more restrictions. Spain, France, Portugal and the Netherlands stand out with rapid increases in cases.
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39 despite concerns that Britain's reopening on Monday could result in a further rise in covid cases. The Bank of England releases its Financial Stability Report.
AUD/USD is hovering around 0.75, benefiting from USD weakness and despite the extension of Sydney's lockdown.
OPEC+ countries are reportedly in no rush to reach a deal on increasing output as prices have failed to surge. WTI is hovering around $74. Gold is changing hands above $1,800, benefiting from the upbeat market mood.
Cryptocurrencies are mixed, with Bitcoin recovering to $33,000 but Ethereum sliding toward $2,000. Ripple's XRP is changing hands above $0.60.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1850 on ECB's tapering expectations
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1900, looking to break its four-day consolidative stint above 1.1850. The euro gains amid optimism on ECB's tapering expectations. The US dollar index remains steady below the 13-week high. German/ US CPI awaited.
GBP/USD keeps gains near 1.3900 as USD catches a fresh bid
GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3900 as the US dollar attempts a bounce. UK retailers report record Q2 growth, NI unionists convey dislike over post-Brexit trade barriers. UK PM Johnson expresses caution. Covid updates, US CPI become the key catalysts.
Gold holds steady near $1810 ahead of US events
The price of gold was pressured in the US session, falling to a low of $1,806 as the US dollar picked up a safe haven bid over concerns of the spread of the Delta virus. In Asia, there is some stabilization in the yellow metal with the price still below $1810.
Filecoin bulls at inflection point
Filecoin price is currently trading around the $52.55 crucial support level, which can make or break the altcoin. A bounce from this floor could propel FIL to $66.35. If the $35.36 support barrier is breached, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
US Consumer Price Index June Preview: Has inflation peaked?
In June, the monthly CPI increase is forecast to drop to 0.5% from 0.6% in May and 0.8% in April. The annual CPI rate is projected to slip to 4.9% from 5% in May. Ebbing base effect will uncover shortage driven price gains. Markets will attend to CPI but not trade results.