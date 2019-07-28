Forex today: Traders concentrated on the U.S. GDP beat ahead of the Fed, (Dollar climbed 0.2%)

- U.S. GDP expanded at a 2.1% annualised pace in Q2, which exceeded the estimates of 1.8%.
- U.S. 2-year treasury yields initially rose from 1.85% to 1.88%.
- The Dollar Index climbed 0.2% higher to the 98 handle.
Markets on Friday concentrated on the U.S. Gross Domestic Product, (GDP), which beat expectations and supported the Greenback higher - Consequently, the DXY jumped to the 98 handle and closed up 0.2% on the day.
"U.S. GDP expanded at a 2.1% annualised pace in Q2, which exceeded the estimates of 1.8%. "The consumer and government spending propelled the economy in Q2; household consumption grew 4.3%, their best showing since late 2017 while government spending grew 5%, its fastest pace since mid-2009. That offset declines for business investment - likely hit by global-growth weakness and trade uncertainties – and weakness in residential investment, net trade and inventories," analysts at Westpac explained.
U.S. 2-year treasury yields initially rose from 1.85% to 1.88% following the data and 10-year yields moved between 2.06% and 2.10% while markets price in 28bp of easing at the Federal Reserve this week. However, stock markets might have been mistaken to think that they are expecting a 50 basis point cut considering the record closing highs in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Instead, the Federal Reserve will need to tread carefully considering the strength of the consumer.
Meanwhile, GBP remained on the backfoot and printed a low of 1.2376 as Brexit continues to weigh on the Pound's outlook and the Dollar rallied 0.2%. The EUR dropped from 1.1145 to 1.1115 on dovish ECB expectations. USD/JPY clung to a 20 pip range between 108.60 and 108.80 as traders await the Federal Reserve outcome. AUD/USD dropped from 0.6950 to 0.6903 for a one-month low. and the Kiwi followed suit, dropping from 0.6660 to 0.6626.
Key notes from Wall Street
Key events for the week ahead
It a big week for markets this week: US (31 July) - FOMC Rate Decision. Top-Tier US data (1, 2 Aug) - ISM Manufacturing (Jul) and Nonfarm Payrolls (Jul). Canada (31 Jul) - Industry-level GDP (May). UK (1 Aug) - Bank of England Rate Decision. Eurozone (31 Jul) July Inflation, HICP (y/y), Core CPI (y/y). Europe (30-31 Jul) Q2 GDP, Sweden (q/q), Eurozone (q/q). Australia (31 Jul) Q2 CPI Headline (q/q, y/y), Trimmed (q/q, y/y). (2 Aug), Retail Sales (Jun/Q2), Retail Sales (m/m), Real Retail (Q2, q/q). China (31 Jul, 1 Aug), PMIs (Jul), Official Caixin.
Trade talks:
"Negotiators for the U.S. and China will face off in Shanghai this coming week in yet another attempt to piece together a trade accord, amid considerably lowered expectations for the kind of sweeping deal that appeared within reach this spring. Modest wins might be obtainable, however.
People close to the talks say a major breakthrough is unlikely on points that led to negotiations breaking down in early May. That includes the U.S. insistence that China commit to legal changes to protect intellectual property and abandon state..." - Wall Street Journal.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: bears will wait for the Fed to add pressure
After reaching a fresh two-year low, the EUR/USD pair has finished the week not far above such low at 1.1125, as the dollar got an additional impulse at the end of the week from a better-than-expected Q2 GDP reading.
GBP/USD remains on a back foot around multi-year low amid no-deal Brexit fears
While the first week of the PM Johnson’s rule didn’t bode well for the British Pound (GBP), as anticipated, the GBP/USD pair remains weak near multi-year low as it trades close to 1.2380 during early Monday morning in Asia.
USD/JPY: bullish case to persist as long as above 108.40
The USD/JPY pair has finished the week at 108.66, having spent Friday consolidating gains. The pair soared Thursday, following the ECB’s monetary policy announcement, understood less dovish-than-anticipated by market’s participants.
Gold climbs above $1420 despite broad USD strength
Following a drop to a session low of $1413 with the initial reaction to the upbeat GDP data from the US, the XAU/USD pair reversed its direction and was last seen trading near $1423, adding nearly $9, or 0.6%, on a daily basis.
US economy slows in the second quarter as business investment fades
The American consumer backed by a red hot labor market was not enough to keep the US economy from cooling in the second quarter as business investment stuttered beset by trade and global growth concerns.