Forex today: Traders concentrated on the U.S. GDP beat ahead of the Fed, (Dollar climbed 0.2%)

U.S. GDP expanded at a 2.1% annualised pace in Q2, which exceeded the estimates of 1.8%.

U.S. 2-year treasury yields initially rose from 1.85% to 1.88%.

The Dollar Index climbed 0.2% higher to the 98 handle.

Markets on Friday concentrated on the U.S. Gross Domestic Product, (GDP), which beat expectations and supported the Greenback higher - Consequently, the DXY jumped to the 98 handle and closed up 0.2% on the day.

"U.S. GDP expanded at a 2.1% annualised pace in Q2, which exceeded the estimates of 1.8%. "The consumer and government spending propelled the economy in Q2; household consumption grew 4.3%, their best showing since late 2017 while government spending grew 5%, its fastest pace since mid-2009. That offset declines for business investment - likely hit by global-growth weakness and trade uncertainties – and weakness in residential investment, net trade and inventories," analysts at Westpac explained.

U.S. 2-year treasury yields initially rose from 1.85% to 1.88% following the data and 10-year yields moved between 2.06% and 2.10% while markets price in 28bp of easing at the Federal Reserve this week. However, stock markets might have been mistaken to think that they are expecting a 50 basis point cut considering the record closing highs in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Instead, the Federal Reserve will need to tread carefully considering the strength of the consumer.

Meanwhile, GBP remained on the backfoot and printed a low of 1.2376 as Brexit continues to weigh on the Pound's outlook and the Dollar rallied 0.2%. The EUR dropped from 1.1145 to 1.1115 on dovish ECB expectations. USD/JPY clung to a 20 pip range between 108.60 and 108.80 as traders await the Federal Reserve outcome. AUD/USD dropped from 0.6950 to 0.6903 for a one-month low. and the Kiwi followed suit, dropping from 0.6660 to 0.6626.

Key notes from Wall Street

Key events for the week ahead

It a big week for markets this week: US (31 July) - FOMC Rate Decision. Top-Tier US data (1, 2 Aug) - ISM Manufacturing (Jul) and Nonfarm Payrolls (Jul). Canada (31 Jul) - Industry-level GDP (May). UK (1 Aug) - Bank of England Rate Decision. Eurozone (31 Jul) July Inflation, HICP (y/y), Core CPI (y/y). Europe (30-31 Jul) Q2 GDP, Sweden (q/q), Eurozone (q/q). Australia (31 Jul) Q2 CPI Headline (q/q, y/y), Trimmed (q/q, y/y). (2 Aug), Retail Sales (Jun/Q2), Retail Sales (m/m), Real Retail (Q2, q/q). China (31 Jul, 1 Aug), PMIs (Jul), Official Caixin.

Trade talks: