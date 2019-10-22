Forex Today: Trade news keep risk-tone lighter, all eyes on Brexit proceedings, Canadian election results

- Trade positive headlines keep Antipodeans firm.
- GBP/USD stays firm ahead of another key day for Brexit.
- Early polls indicate Canadian PM Trudeau to form a minority government.
Forex today carries the previous risk-on forward, mainly backed by trade-positive comments from the US and China while Brexit headlines, being fewer, failed to disappoint the British Pound (GBP) buyers. The US Dollar (USD) stays on the back foot amid a lack of fresh details on the economic calendar and market’s rush for riskier assets while Canadian Dollar (CAD) seesaws as early polls of the Federal Election shows the present Prime Minister (PM) Justin Trudeau to form a minority government.
Dollars of Australia and New Zealand benefit most from the recent trade-positive news wherein the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) takes the lead. The Euro (EUR) looks for further clues before extending the latest upside while the Japanese Yen (JPY), the Swiss Franc (CHF) and Gold have to bear the burden of risk-on. Moving on, Crude prices seem to weigh prospects of increasing supply amid news of hedge funds being increasingly bearish.
Main Topics in Asia
Rainbow alliance of Remain MPs plot to shoot down Boris Johnson’s deal – The Sun
Canada Election: Trudeau posts expected Atlantic losses - Bloomberg
China’s Vice ForeignMin: China will not allow other countries to undermine its security
China’s Vice Foreign Minister: We have achieved some progress in trade talks with the US
Canada's Prime Minister to form minority government - CBC projection
Key Focus Ahead
While the second reading on the Withdrawal Agreement (WA) bill in the United Kingdom’s (UK) Parliament will be in the spotlight, trade/political headlines concerning the United States (US) and China could also gain market attention. Further, final results of Canadian election, Canadian Retail Sales and the Bank of Canada’s (BOC) Business Outlook Survey will join the US Existing Home Sales, Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index and New Zealand trade numbers to decorate the macros.
EUR/USD snaps four-day winning streak, but call options continue to gain value
Monday's inverted hammer candle indicates EUR/UD's rally has run out of steam. Options market continues to add bullish bets, suggesting a continuation of the rally.
GBP/USD: Market turns indecisive near 1.30 ahead of Second Reading of Brexit bill
Monday's spinning top candle indicates the GBP/USD market has turned indecisive. A close below Monday's low of 1.2874 would imply a bearish reversal. The focus today is on the Brexit bill's second reading.
USD/JPY: You could hear a pin drop, but Brexit shenaniguns on the radar
USD/JPY solid on th foundations of a “trade deal with China is coming along great”, according to Trump. Brexit noise will pipe again today as the 2nd reading of the Withdrawal Bill will be a focus.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at daily lows, dragged by Sterling
Turmoil around Brexit and the absence of any other relevant catalyst weighs on the common currency, EUR/USD battling with 1.1120.
GBP/USD loses 1.2900 as Parliament says “NO”
The UK Parliament has rejected PM Johnson’s time table, lifting odds of an upcoming election in the kingdom. Volatile trading ahead of more clarity as the drama continues.
USD/JPY holds steady above mid-108.00s
The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on the early uptick to multi-day tops and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, just above mid-108.00s.
Gold erases daily gains, eyes $1480
Gold failed to hold to gains and pulled back, approaching again the $1480 area. Earlier today the ounce rose to $1488 and as of writing trades at $1483, flat for the day but now with a bearish intraday bias.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: CFTC takes a surprisingly bold step to move cryptos forward
The CFTC is open to Ethereum futures without anyone picking-up the ball. XRP is currently the only bullish option currently in the Top Three. Current volatility levels have last been seen in May.