Canada's Prime Minister to form minority government - CBC projection

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals will form a minority government, according to CBC News' latest projection.

The Liberals will be able to get to the 170 seats needed only with the help of the anti-pipeline New Democratic Party (NDP), according to former Vancouver chief planner Brent Toderian.

So far, the news has failed to move the needle on the USD/CAD pair, which is currently trading at 1.3080.