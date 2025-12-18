Lagarde speech: No set date for any move

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), explains the ECB's decision to leave key rates unchanged at the December policy meeting and responds to questions from the press.

Key quotes

"We are in a good place, doesn't mean we are static."

"The decision was unanimous, including optionality."

"No set date for any move."

"There are some changes in the economy."

"Investment is the main driver, largely attributable to AI."

"Exports have surprised us, they have proven sustainable."

"Uncertainty may have worsened."

"All options should be on table."

"We'll look particularly attentive to salaries."

"We simply cannot offer forward guidance given uncertainty."