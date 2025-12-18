Lagarde speech: No set date for any move
Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), explains the ECB's decision to leave key rates unchanged at the December policy meeting and responds to questions from the press.
Follow FXStreet's ECB Live Coverage here
Key quotes
"We are in a good place, doesn't mean we are static."
"The decision was unanimous, including optionality."
"No set date for any move."
"There are some changes in the economy."
"Investment is the main driver, largely attributable to AI."
"Exports have surprised us, they have proven sustainable."
"Uncertainty may have worsened."
"All options should be on table."
"We'll look particularly attentive to salaries."
"We simply cannot offer forward guidance given uncertainty."
Author
Eren Sengezer
FXStreet
As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.