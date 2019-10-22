USD/JPY: You could hear a pin drop, but Brexit shenaniguns on the radar

- USD/JPY solid on th foundations of a “trade deal with China is coming along great”, according to Trump.
- Brexit noise will pipe again today as the 2nd reading of the Withdrawal Bill will be a focus.
USD/JPY is flat in what would be otherwise the Tokyo open, but today is a holiday in Japan and liquidity is thin out there. Spot trades at 108.61 in a tight 9-pip range between 108.54 and 108.63.
Overnight, it was a positive mood on Wall Street, yet, despite that the pair only added 15 pips and prints 3 pips higher in Asia. The focus stayed with Brexit and trade relations between the US and China. Overnight, US President Trump stated that the “trade deal with China is coming along great” and that he foresees a dal being signed in November at the APEC Conference in Chile should it not be cancelled due to the current protests.
As for Brexit, with just 10 days left until the United Kingdom is due to leave the EU on Oct. 31, speaker John Bercow said a vote should not be allowed on Monday as the same issue had been discussed on Saturday when opponents turned Johnson’s big Brexit day into a humiliation. However, as for this week's UK Parliamentary proceedings, UK House of Commons leader Rees-Mogg announced that the Withdrawal Agreement will be published shortly and that the house will have 2nd reading of the Withdrawal Bill tonight - It may not lead to much today, but its brewing and risk sentiment is volatile, which keeps the Yen in play.
US stocks gain on trade deal optimism
As a result, stocks maintained their positive momentum on Wall Street, and the Industrial Average, DJIA, added 57.44 points, or 0.2%, to close at 26,827.64 on the day while the S&P 500 index added 20.52 points, or 0.7%, to finish around 3,006.72 and within inches of its closing high of 3,025.86 set on July 26.
However, the US 2-year Treasury yields slipped from 1.59% to 1.57%, while the 10-year yield stuck sideways between 1.73% and 1.77%. "Markets were pricing 22 basis points of easing at the 31st October meeting and a terminal rate of 1.21% (vs 1.88% currently)," analysts at Westpac explained.
USD/JPY levels
Valeria Bednarik, the Chief analysts at FXStreet explained that in the 4-hour chart, it "shows that it remained capped by a directionless 20 SMA, while technical indicators remain flat around their midlines, reflecting the ongoing wait-and-see stance. The bullish case remains alive, with buyers targeting 109.31, August monthly high."
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.63
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|108.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.86
|Daily SMA50
|107.27
|Daily SMA100
|107.56
|Daily SMA200
|109.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.66
|Previous Daily Low
|108.29
|Previous Weekly High
|108.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.03
|Previous Monthly High
|108.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at daily lows, dragged by Sterling
Turmoil around Brexit and the absence of any other relevant catalyst weighs on the common currency, EUR/USD battling with 1.1120.
GBP/USD loses 1.2900 as Parliament says “NO”
The UK Parliament has rejected PM Johnson’s time table, lifting odds of an upcoming election in the kingdom. Volatile trading ahead of more clarity as the drama continues.
USD/JPY holds steady above mid-108.00s
The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on the early uptick to multi-day tops and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, just above mid-108.00s.
Gold erases daily gains, eyes $1480
Gold failed to hold to gains and pulled back, approaching again the $1480 area. Earlier today the ounce rose to $1488 and as of writing trades at $1483, flat for the day but now with a bearish intraday bias.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: CFTC takes a surprisingly bold step to move cryptos forward
The CFTC is open to Ethereum futures without anyone picking-up the ball. XRP is currently the only bullish option currently in the Top Three. Current volatility levels have last been seen in May.