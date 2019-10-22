China’s Vice ForeignMin: China will not allow other countries to undermine its security

China’s Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng recently crossed wires while portraying a rosy picture of the Chinese economy and the nation’s readiness to safeguard national security.

Key quotes

“China will not allow other countries to undermine its security.”

“Will continue to resolutely safeguard national security and core interests.”

“The Chinese economy is a source of confidence for the international community.”

“The world needs openness and not decoupling or a new cold war.”

China does not put its interests above others.”

“China will create a better business environment.”

FX implications

Although the news fails to provide any immediate market impact, the same could be read in conjunction with the United States’ (US) intervention in Hong Kong issue and might tame recent market optimism towards the US-China trade deal.