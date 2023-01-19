What you need to take care of on Friday, January 20:
The US Dollar lost some ground on Thursday, as the dismal mood that ruled financial markets eased as the day went by. Still, most European and American indexes closed in the red, as hawkish comments from ECB and US Federal Reserve officials suggested central banks are far from done with quantitative tightening.
On Thursday, Klaas Knot, a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank, said that there would be more than one 50 basis points (bps) increase in interest rates, adding that market participants may be underestimating the ECB's commitment to tame prices. Later, President Christine Lagarde, noted that the central bank will stay on course with rate hikes, adding that the job market in Europe has never been as vibrant as now. More relevantly, she said that they are not seeing inflation expectations unanchoring. EUR/USD kept seesawing around 1.0800, ending the day at 1.0820.
The GBP/USD pair gained upward traction ahead of the daily close and approached the 1.2400 figure, AUD/USD recovered the 0.6900 level following a slump to 0.6871, as poor Australian employment and inflation figures weighed on the AUD. USD/CAD retreated and trades at around 1.3450. Finally, USD/JPY spent the day consolidating at around 128.50.
Gold soared in a risk-averse environment, with the bright metal trading around $1,930 a troy ounce. Crude oil picked up and WTI settled at $80.65 a barrel.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovering around 0.6900 after posting fresh weekly lows Premium
A late bounce in Wall Street helped AUD/USD move away from a fresh weekly low of 0.6871 with the pair currently battling to recover beyond the 0.6900 threshold. The US Dollar benefited for a second consecutive day from risk-off flows.
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.0820 as ECB hawks hit the wires Premium
The hawkish rhetoric from different ECB officials provided support for the shared currency in a risk-averse environment. Unimpressive United States macroeconomic data kept investors in cautious mode.
Gold: Buyers maintain the pressure with eyes on $2,000 Premium
Risk aversion dominates financial markets on Thursday, helping XAU/USD to extend its gains towards the weekly high. The bright metal met buyers near the $1,900 threshold and currently trades around $1,920, holding on to early gains.
Crypto traders fight ransomware hackers, payouts decline 40% to $456.8 million in 2022
Crypto traders refuse to pay ransomware hackers, and their exploit has dropped 40% Year-on-Year from 2021 to 2022. Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis shared details of funds collected by ransomware hackers in a new report.
Stocks lose traction despite improved US data
Stocks are on the slide once again, as fears of prolongued periods of high interest rates cast aside recent optimism on falling inflation. However, todays improved US data does help ease some of the fears that we could be facing a sharp economic collapse this month, says Joshua Mahony.