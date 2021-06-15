Forex Today: The Federal Reserve takes center stage

What you need to know on Wednesday, June 16:
The greenback gained ground heading into the US opening but closed the day mixed across the board. The EUR and the CHF are unchanged against its American rival, as well as the JPY, while commodity-linked currencies and the pound are trading firmly lower.
US Retail Sales missed expectations while the PPI advanced by more than anticipated, hinting at further inflationary pressures. The focus is now on the US Federal Reserve, as the central bank will announce its decision on monetary policy on Wednesday while providing fresh Economic Projections.
Brexit jitters and the delayed UK’s reopening continued to affect the pound. According to the latest data, Irish imports from Great Britain fell by over 20% in April, deepening the post-Brexit trend. On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that current restrictions would continue until July 19, adding that he thinks there won’t be further delays but didn’t rule out such a negative scenario. GBP/USD fell to a fresh 2-month low
Wall Street closed in the red after European indexes posted modest intraday advances. US Treasury yields consolidate around Monday’s close, with the yield on the 10-year note stable around 1.50%.
Gold is under mild-pressure, trading around $1,857 a troy ounce, the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run. Crude oil prices resumed their advances with WTI settling above $72.00 a barrel.
These three cryptocurrencies look primed to test the May lows
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors' Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 after mixed US data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.21, choppy after US retail sales missed estimates with a drop of 1.3% but on top of upward revisions. Increases in producer prices accelerated last month.
GBP/USD bounces off two-month lows
GBP/USD has bounced off the fresh two-month low of 1.4034 but remains depressed. The delay in Britain's reopening is outweighing upbeat UK job figures. Tension is mounting ahead of the Fed.
XAU/USD looks to $1880 after recapturing $1858
Gold price is attempting a minor recovery above $1850, although the bulls appear to lack conviction, as the US dollar continues to hover near monthly highs.
Bitcoin continues to range higher, but altcoins suffer
Bitcoin price has experienced a 32% upswing over the past six days and might retrace to gather more steam. Ethereum price performance is lackluster as it rallied roughly 17% in the same period as BTC.
Tesla still stuck in first gear
Tesla stock recovered last week as some investor enthusiasm finally returned to the stock with the release of the new Model S Plaid at Tesla's Freemont factory.