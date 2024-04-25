Forex Today: The Dollar now looks at PCE

The continuation of the downward bias hurt the Greenback and prompted the USD Index (DXY) to recede to multi-day lows following disheartening GDP readings and higher inflation prints, all prior to Friday’s release of PCE data.
Here is what you need to know on Friday, April 26:
The USD Index (DXY) revisited the mid-105.00s amidst rising yields and the dominating appetite for the risk complex. On April 26, inflation readings measured by the PCE will be at the centre of the debate, seconded by Personal Income, Personal Spending, and the final Michigan Consumer Sentiment for the month of April.
EUR/USD advanced further north of the 1.0700 barrier amidst the persistent selling pressure around the US Dollar. There will be no data releases in the euro docket at the end of the week.
GBP/USD extended further its weekly recovery and reclaimed the area well past 1.2500 the figure. The GfK Consumer Confidence gauge is only expected on April 26.
USD/JPY maintained its bullish mood well in place and rose to fresh tops around 155.75 prior to the BoJ gathering. The BoJ meets and releases its Quarterly Outlook Report on April 26.
AUD/USD traded with gains for the fourth consecutive session and flirted once again with the key 200-day SMA near 0.6530. The Australian calendar will be empty on April 26.
Extra losses sparked the second day in a row of losses in WTI prices in response to the resurgence of demand fears and the likelihood of a tighter-for-longer Fed.
Gold advanced decently after three straight daily declines on the back of rising geopolitical jitters and higher-than-expected US inflation. Silver, in the meantime, seems to have embarked on a consolidative range underpinned by the $27.00 region so far.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
After the US close, it’s the Tokyo CPI
After the US close, it’s the Tokyo CPI, a reliable indicator of the national number and then the BoJ policy announcement. Tokyo CPI ex food and energy in Japan was a rise to 2.90% in March from 2.50%.