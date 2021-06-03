Forex Today: Taper talk pushes dollar higher, oil, cryptos, AMC rise, critical US data eyed

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, June 3:
The US dollar is edging higher on signals the Fed is nearing tapering bond buys. ADP's NFP and the ISM Services PMI are set to rock markets. Oil extends its rise, cryptos move higher and AMC's stock grabs attention with parabolic rises.
Taper: The Federal Reserve is winding down it corporate bond-buying scheme and another small program worth together under $20 billion, a minuscule move. The bank's Patrick Harker said the Fed should begin "thinking of thinking of tapering" joined his colleague Robert Kaplan by calling for tightening. The Fed's Beige Book showed anecdotal evidence of price pressures. The bank buys $120 billion worth of bonds per month.
US inflation? Only if the Fed says so, why every dollar rise could be a selling opportunity
Despite these developments, the dollar and Treasury yields are only marginally higher on Thursday. Critical hints towar Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls are eyed. ADP's labor market figures are forecast to show an increase of over 600,000 private-sector positions.
US ADP Private Payrolls May Preview: Is something amiss in the labor market?
The ISM Services Purchasing Managers' Index is set to advance toward 63 points. The employment component is watched as an NFP hint and the inflation component will likely have an impact as well.
US ISM Services PMI May Preview: The employment puzzle
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.22 ahead of final Markit's eurozone Services PMIs and after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reiterated the ECB's commitment to the accommodative policy. Europe's immunization to COVD-19 is catching up with other the US and the UK.
GBP/\USD remains below 1.42 as concerns about rising coronavirus cases – due to the Delta variant – continue weighing on prospects of the country's full reopening due on June 21. The final Services PMI is set to confirm robust growth.
USD/JPY is nearing 110 on dollar strength. Japan has substantially ramped up its vaccination campaign.
WTI Crude Oil is trading around $69, the highest since 2018. A significant drawdown in private oil inventories gave the latest boost to black gold. Official inventory data and updates from the protracted nuclear talks with Iran are eyed.
Gold has recaptured the $1,900 levels and seems to be waiting for additional dollar moves.
Cryptocurrencies have been extending their recovery, with Bitcoin hovering around $38,000 and Etehreum nearing $2,800. Dogecoin's moves are also eyed.
While broader stock indexes are stable, AMC's stock has been surging higher, leading the charge among meme stocks. Some warn that these moves beginning on Reddit may have broader market implications.
US May Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to NFP surprises
EUR/USD pressured on Fed taper talk, ahead of top-tier data
EUR/USD is pressured toward 1.22 as the Fed's Harker calls for tapering bond-buys. ADP's private-sector job figures and the ISM Services PMI are closely watched as Nonfarm Payrolls hints. Markit's final eurozone Services PMIs are of interest.
GBP/USD trades under 1.42 amid virus concerns
GBP/USD trades under 1.42, marginally lower as an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the variants is weighing on the pound. Markit's final UK Services PMI is up next. US ADP NFP and ISM Services PMI are eyed later in the day.
Gold consolidates near $1,900 as US dollar rebounds
Gold prices trade lower amid some recent traction in the US dollar in the Asian session. As of writing, XAUD/USD was trading at $1907, down 0.10% for the day. The rebound in the greenback negatively affects the dollar-denominated commodity.
Dogecoin reveals signs of exhaustion after 42% advance
Dogecoin price spiked 42% after Coinbase listing on Wednesday. Dogecoin price was on a slow decline before its listing on one of the top exchanges in the world, Coinbase. This news pushed DOGE exponentially higher but has not tagged a critical resistance level yet.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: Well supported by 4-hour 10 EMA for when trading resumes
Shares of AMC topped out. The stock ended trading 95.22% higher to 61.55, jumping from 35.59 to a high of 72.62. The 1-hour chart was consolidating the strong bid in the New York session.