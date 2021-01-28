Forex Today: Speculation overshadows sentiment, dollar under pressure

What you need to know on Friday, January 29:
The financial world gyrated around equities once again, but stocks weren’t driven by sentiment. For a change, the escalation of the Gamestop scandal led the way. To put it in a few words, individual investors pushed the share sharply higher and triggered alarms everywhere. Trading was halted in some platforms, in detriment of single investors which were spurring losses within hedge funds.
Those investors gathered on forums, turned their eyes into silver, sending the metal over 5% up intraday, which in turn, pushed oil and gold higher and dragged Wall Street alongside. This is an undergoing story, and will probably continue affecting financial markets in the next few days.
The dollar firmed up as Asian and European indexes fell but later gave up on Wall Street’s comeback. GBP/USD was the best performer, trading near its recent highs. Commodity-linked currencies recovered ahead of the close, but are at risk of resuming their declines.
The EUR/USD pair is stuck in the mid-1.21, unable to attract investors.USD/JPY has surpassed its monthly high by a few pips but lacked follow-through.
US Treasury yields ticked higher, following mostly encouraging US data. Q4 GDP came in at 4% while Initial Jobless Claims declined to 875K.
Gold was unable to hold on to intraday gains and closed the day unchanged around $ 1,843 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices also trimmed early gains, with WTI settling at $52.30 a barrel.
Gamestop (GME) Stock News: GME share price consolidates after huge volatility, what‘s next?
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Stellar & Tezos – American Wrap 28 January
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
