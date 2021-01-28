Bitcoin price is bound for another downswing to $25,000, says trading veteran
Bitcoin price is currently around $31,200 after another critical recovery from $29,241. So far, BTC hasn't closed below $30,000 since breaking it out, making this level extremely strong. However, despite defending this point, Peter Brandt still thinks Bitcoin price could fall towards $25,000.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar primed for a 30% breakout as sentiment turns extremely bullish
Stellar had a considerable price spike towards $0.411 on January 7 and has been consolidating ever since. The digital asset is currently trading inside a descending triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart awaiting a breakout.
Tezos Price Prediction: XTZ gears up for a move towards $5 if this level cracks
Tezos has been inside a significant uptrend since December 23, 2020, reaching a high of $3.39 on January 23, 2021. After a 22% correction in the past week, the digital asset seems ready for another leg up.
Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT screams buy from a counter sentiment perspective
Polkadot has been trading inside an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart since January 16. The digital asset has just rebounded from a crucial support level at $15.5 and could be aiming for a long-term price target of $19.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is on track to $100,000 despite the recent correction
After hitting a new all-time high of $41,950, Bitcoin had a major 31% correction down to $28,850. For the most part, this pullback is considered healthy as past price action indicates it’s normal for the flagship cryptocurrency to experience 30-40% corrections during a bull rally.