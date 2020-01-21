Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, January 22nd:
- A virus outbreak in China that can be spread between humans spurred risk aversion. China canceled the Lunar New Year´s celebrations to prevent a worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus, although there are reports that the virus has already crossed borders.
- The EUR/USD pair flirted with 1.1120 on an upbeat ZEW Survey, but closed the day unchanged just below 1.1100, as the greenback recovered with Wall Street’s late slump.
- GBP/USD peaked at 1.3081 after a generally better-than-anticipated UK employment report, ending the day around 1.3050 amid the dollar’s recovery in the final trading session of the day.
- JPY appreciated amid risk-aversion and a mildly optimistic Kuroda.
- The Australian dollar remains among the weakest currencies across the board, weighed by the negative sentiment.
- European and American indexes closed in the red. Wall Street plummeted on rumors the coronavirus reached the US.
- Commodities seesawed between gains and losses but finished the day with modest losses and without relevant changes.
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1090
The EUR/USD pair is back to square one below the 1.1100 figure by the end of the day, as risk offset an upbeat German ZEW Survey.
AUD/USD at fresh January lows amid risk-aversion
The Aussie trades at around 0.6840 against the greenback, its lowest for this January. Risk aversion triggered by a virus outbreak in China dented the market’s mood.
Market delays the trip to the moon
The crypto markets continue to turn to a new bullish phase. This turnaround began at the beginning of the year after a consolidation phase that started in mid-2019.
XAU/USD drops sharply to $1550/oz
XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After a failure at the 1600 mark earlier in the month, the metal is now in consolidation mode.
USD/JPY: Weaker near 110.00 amid China virus fears, BOJ's status-quo
The Japanese yen retains the bid tone following the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo, keeping USD/JPY under pressure near the 110 level amid risk-off market profile. S&P 500 futures drop 0.40% while the US Treasury yields are down over 1.50%, as the sentiment is hit by the coronavirus outbreak.