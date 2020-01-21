Here's what you need to know on Tuesday
Markets
BTC/USD is currently trading at $8,650 (-1.50%) in the afternoon in U.S. hours, price action breaking out to the downside.
ETH/USD is currently trading at $167.95 (+0.10%), as the price continues to move within consolidation mode.
XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.2360 (+0.70%), a move south is being seen following a rejection at $0.2500 over the weekend.
Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies, the best of the day are BSV $321.00 (+17.00%), AE $0.173182 (+11.49%) and BCD $0.629015 (+11.27%) and The day's losers are CEENZ $0.062238 (-10.90%), CRPT $0.414776 (-4.75%) and NEXO $293.28 (-7.30%).
Chart of the day: BTC/USD 4-hour chart (price action breaking out from a bearish pennant)
Market
EMURGO, the official commercial arm of Cardano (ADA) has set up a strategic blockchain taskforce with Uzbekistan’s National Agency of Project Management (NAPM), the KOBEA group, a technology consulting company, and Infinity Blockchain Holdings, an investment firm. EMURGO will lead the development of a legal framework for security token offerings (STOs) and security token trading (STX) in the Central Asian country, according to a blog post on January 20, 2020.
The BCH developer known as Acidsploit announced the launch of the highly anticipated Cashfusion alpha. Interested parties can reach out to the Cashfusion developers via the team’s Telegram group to become an alpha tester. The news of the launch has got a few talking within the BCH community a great deal, as it means a significant privacy tool is coming to the Bitcoin Cash environment.
Regulation
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently in court clarified that digital currencies are not banned in the country, but banking support on their trading is.
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) is seeking to oversee stablecoin projects like Facebook's controversial stablecoin Libra.
In an official proposal to the Senate published on Jan. 20, APRA submitted a possible regulatory framework dedicated to fintech and regulatory technology (regtech) covering topics ranging from digital wallets to data protection. The proposed framework, “is intended not only to be fit for purpose for the current financial system but also be able to accommodate future developments and technological advances, such as proposals for global stablecoin eco-systems that have been the subject of significant attention in recent months.”
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), the UK tax authority, is considering investing in blockchain analytics technology to help identify crimes involving digital currencies.
Reported by Public Technology on Monday, the tax agency has published an open contract seeking a tool not only to identify illegal crypto transactions but also for tax evasion and money laundering.
Industry
Binance has officially launched P2P trading services for the Vietnamese dong. With this, Binance will now enable traders to buy, sell, and store four major digital currencies – Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Tether (USDT) – using fiat.
Quote of the day:
Those coins can never be recovered, and the total circulation is less. Since the effective circulation is reduced, all the remaining coins are worth slightly more. It's the opposite of when a government prints money and the value of existing money goes down.
-Satoshi Nakamoto
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD mired in a range as bullish sentiments fade away
Bitcoin has been retreating from the new 2020 high reached on January 19. The coin attempted to break above SMA200 daily currently at $9,015 only to drop to $8,600 by press time.
Cardano Price Rises Above The 50 SMA: Ouroborous BFT consensus to launch mid-February
The crypto market is mixed and green. Among the digital assets in the green is Cardano (ADA). The last 24 hours have seen Cardano grow 7.33% from lows around $0.0420.
BCH/USD spotted falling triangle hints imminent breakout
Bitcoin Cash is among the many cryptocurrencies struggling to stay afloat above key support areas. The tag pf war started on Monday when Sunday’s recovery hit rocks across the board.
Litecoin may undergo a soft fork to enhance security
Litecoin, the 7th largest digital coin with the current market value of $3.6 billion, has stayed mostly unchanged in recent 24 hours. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $57.25, off the recent high registered at $63.17 on January 17.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls piggy-back on altcoins rally
This week was marked by a strong altcoins rally on the cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Dash experienced the sharpest price increase over 100% in recent seven days...