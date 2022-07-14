What you need to take care of on Friday, July 15:
Fears of recession maintained the dollar on the bullish path throughout the first half of the day, although cooling expectations of a 100 bps rate hike in the US triggered a corrective slide.
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller noted that markets may have gotten ahead of themselves by pricing a 100 basis points rate hike in July, adding that a 75 bps hike will bring them to be neutral. CME FedWatch is now showing a 52% chance of a 75 bps rate hike in July.
Global indexes plummeted at the beginning of the day, although Waller's words helped Wall Street to trim most of its intraday losses. As a result, high-yielding currencies recovered some of the ground lost against the greenback.
The EUR/USD pair plunged to 0.9951 but finished the day at around 1.0020. Turmoil in Europe added to the shared currency's weakness. Gazprom, the Russian energy giant, said that it would not guarantee to resume the functioning of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline after it was shut down for repairs. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that the uncertainty around gas deliveries "is clouding the economic outlook considerably heading into the second half of the year." Also, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced he is resigning.
The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.1759, its lowest since March 2020, and now trades around 1.1820. Political noise in the United Kingdom, after Prime Minister, announced his resignation and Tories began an election process, weighed on the pound.
The USD/CAD pair soared to 1.3223, weighed by equities and falling oil prices but retreated towards the 1.3100 price zone. The barrel of WTI traded as low as $90.53 a barrel, now hovering around $96.30.
The AUD/USD pair edged modestly lower and trades at 0.6750, despite upbeat Australian employment figures.
Gold reached a fresh 2022 low of $1,697.56 a troy ounce, now hovering around $1,710.
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD swinging alongside the market sentiment
AUD/USD trades in the 0.6740/50 region, recovering from a fresh 2022 low of 0.6680. A sell-off in Wall Street reverted after US Federal Reserve Governor Waller could down expectations for a 100 bps rate hike in July.
EUR/USD continues to battle around parity
The EUR/USD pair fell to 0.9951, but managed to bounce to the current 1.0020 price zone as Wall Street trimmed part of its intraday losses. Fears or recession keep weighing on high-yielding assets.
Gold bears are not done as the global crisis is just starting
Gold remains on the bearish path, with the bright metal trading at $1,708.00. It touched an intraday low of $1,697.56, its lowest since August 2021. Risk aversion dominated financial markets for most of the day, pushing the greenback higher against most of its major rivals.
Got It! Polygon's MATIC price rallies 30% since our last call, here's what could happen next
MATIC price has rallied 30% since last week's bullish trade setup. Polygon's MATIC price shows an influx of bullsh transactions on the Volume Profile Indicator. Invalidalidation of uptrend can be moved into profit at $0.54
