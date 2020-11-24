Forex Today: Risk appetite hits the dollar and gold

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, November 25:
Risk appetite took over the financial markets. Easing political turmoil in the US, vaccine hopes, and solid US data has helped send the Dow Jones Industrial Average above the 30,000 level for the first time ever. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 also posted substantial gains.
The dollar seesawed between gains and losses, ending the day down against most major rivals. The AUD/USD pair out stands, trading at fresh 2-month highs.
The EUR found some support in encouraging German data, while the GBP was underpinned by Brexit hopes, although nothing new was reported on that particular front.
Gold plummeted and traded as low as $1,800.27 a troy ounce, ending the day around 1,805.
Crude oil prices rallied, with WTI nearing $45.00 a barrel. OPEC+ will meet next week to decide whether to roll over the current cuts through the first quarter of 2021.
The pandemic keeps taking its toll on the US, with the latest data indicating that the virus is out of control everywhere but Hawaii. In Europe, on the other hand, the situation is mixed, improving modestly in some countries and worsening in others such as Italy and Germany. Still, news related to record contagions are being overshadowed by vaccine hopes.
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, EOS & Chainlink – American Wrap 24 November
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1850 as the dollar gains ground
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, off the highs. The US dollar is edging higher after upbeat housing figures. Consumer confidence missed estimates with 96.1 points, Optimism about a smooth transition to the Biden administration, and a covid vaccine is propping up markets.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.33 amid Brexit, lockdown uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading around 1.33, retreating. Uncertainty about Brexit and the post-nationwide lockdown tiers is weighing on the pound. Vaccine optimism remains elevated.
XAU/USD at four months lows, testing $1800
XAU/USD is falling for the second day in a row extending the correction from record-high levels. Recently bottomed at $1,800/oz, the lowest level since mid-July.
Bitcoin crosses $19,000 for the first time since December 2017
The pioneer digital coin broke above the critical resistance of $19,000 for the first time in nearly three years. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $18,980.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!