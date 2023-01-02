Here is what you need to know on Monday, January 2:
Major currency pairs remain stuck near Friday's closing levels on Monday amid thin trading conditions. Bond and stock markets will be closed in Europe and in the US in observance of the New Year holiday. S&P Global will release the final revisions to the December Manufacturing PMIs for Germany and the Eurozone.
Early Saturday, the data from China showed that business activity continued to contract at an accelerating pace in December. The NBS Manufacturing PMI dropped to 47 in December from 48 in November and the Non-Manufacturing PMI slumped to 41.6 from 46.7. Both of these readings missed analysts' estimates by a wide margin. Nevertheless, it's difficult to say what kind of an impact these data had on risk sentiment since Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng indexes are closed on Monday.
Meanwhile, commenting on the coronavirus situation in China, "at present, the epidemic prevention and control is entering a new phase, it is still a time of struggle, everyone is persevering and working hard, and the dawn is ahead," said Chinese President Xi Jinping over the weekend.
EUR/USD gained traction and last Friday and closed the sixth straight week in positive territory. The pair moves sideways a few pips below 1.0700 on Monday.
GBP/USD edged slightly lower during the Asian trading hours and was last seen losing 0.2% on the day at 1.2075.
USD/JPY lost more than 150 pips in the last week of 2022 and registered its lowest weekly close since late May below 131.00. The pair is fluctuating in an extremely narrow range early Monday.
Following Thursday's rebound, Gold price continued to push higher on Friday and closed the week above $1,820.
Bitcoin managed to register modest gains on Sunday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum. BTC/USD moves up and down in a narrow channel slightly above $16,600 early Monday. Ethereum struggles to make a decisive move in either direction and remains stuck at around $1,200.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stuck in tight range below 1.0700
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight channel below 1.0700 on Monday as trading conditions remain thin with major markets remaining closed in observance of the New Year holiday. S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for the Eurozone arrived at 47.8 in December as expected.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2050 in choppy session
Following the modest rebound witnessed on the last trading day of 2022, GBP/USD came under subtle bearish pressure and declined toward 1.2050 on the first trading day of 2023. Nevertheless, trading action remains relatively subdued in the absence of data releases.
Gold bulls need validation from $1,835
Gold struggle for clear directions amid holiday mood. US Dollar Index rebounds amid risk-negative headlines surrounding China, pre-data caution. Fed Minutes, US NFP will be crucial as gold struggles around key resistance.
Ethereum whales scoop up Shiba Inu tokens, here’s what to expect
Shiba Inu, a Dogecoin-killer meme coin is being scooped up by large wallet investors on the Ethereum network. Whales have accumulated SHIB tokens consistently since 2022.
Week Ahead – NFP and Fed minutes to kickstart the New Year as dollar languishes
The latest US jobs report will be headlining the economic agenda, while the minutes of the December FOMC meeting is expected to attract more attention than usual given the absence of Fed speakers since the event.