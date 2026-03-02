Forex Today: Oil, Gold and USD rally as US and Israel attack Iran
Here is what you need to know on Monday, March 2:
Safe-haven flows dominate the action in financial markets to start the week after the United States (US) and Israel carried out a coordinated attack on Iran over the weekend. The US economic calendar will feature the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for February later in the day but investors will remain focused on headlines coming out of the Middle East.
Iran has retaliated and targeted US assets accross the Gulf after the US and Israeli joint strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and up to 40 top Iranian officials. Hezbollah also announced that it launched strikes on Israeli missile defense sites in response to the killing of the Supreme Leader. According to NBC News, three US service members have been killed in action. Meanwhile, BBC News reported that Iranian strikes around the region continue early Monday, with explosions reported in Bahrain and Dubai, and smoke seen near the US embassy in Kuwait. "On Sunday, an Iranian missile strike killed nine people in the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh," the outlet noted.
Crude oil prices rise sharply early Monday as Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that no vessels are permitted to cross the Strait of Hormuz. The barrel of West Texas Intermedaite (WTI) opened with a huge bullish gap and hit its highest level since June above $75 before correcting lower. At the time of press, WTI was trading slightly above $72.00, rising more than 7% on a daily basis.
Gold capitalizes on safe-haven flows and gains more than 2% on the day, trading at a fresh monthly high above $5,400.
The US Dollar (USD) benefits from risk-aversion early Monday and gathers strength against its rivals. The USD Index was last seen fluctuating at around 98.35, rising about 0.75% on the day. In the meantime, US stock index futures are down between 1.3% and 1.8% in the early European session.
Despite the broad-based USD strength, USD/CAD stays relatively calm near 1.3650 as rising crude oil prices support the Canadian Dollar.
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level in nearly five weeks at around 1.1720, losing 0.8% on a daily basis.
GBP/USD continues to push lower after opening with a bearish gap and loses nearly 1% on the day at around 1.3360.
USD/JPY gains traction to start the week and advances toward 157.00, gaining more than 0.5% on the day.
Author
Eren Sengezer
FXStreet
As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.