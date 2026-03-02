S&P 500 futures fall over 1% following US-Israel strikes on Iran
- S&P 500 futures dropped over 1% after US and Israeli strikes on Iran heightened geopolitical risk and market anxiety.
- Joint US-Israeli strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, marking a major escalation in the Middle East.
- Escalation sent Oil prices soaring and lifted Gold as investors sought safety.
S&P 500 futures slid more than 1% to 6,820 during Asian trading hours, ahead of the US regular session open. Equity futures came under pressure after the United States (US) and Israel carried out coordinated strikes on Iran over the weekend, heightening risk aversion.
The joint US-Israeli operation reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, marking a pivotal moment for the Islamic Republic and one of its most significant developments since 1979. President Donald Trump said US military operations in Iran are “ahead of schedule,” according to CNBC.
The large-scale assault was launched overnight Saturday after Iran rejected US demands to scale back its nuclear program. Iranian officials have pledged a strong retaliation, intensifying fears that the conflict could broaden across the region.
The escalation drove Oil prices sharply higher and added fresh instability in the Middle East to an already growing list of concerns for equity investors. Gold futures also rallied as investors flocked to the traditional safe-haven asset.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price edges lower after opening at a gap up, trading around $71.50 at the time of writing. Oil prices rose as the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy announced the stoppage of shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. More than 20% of global oil is moved through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran is the fourth-largest producer in OPEC.
Author
Akhtar Faruqui
FXStreet
Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.