US Treasury yields edge higher on rising oil prices, inflation fears mount

US Treasury bond yields edge higher during the Asian trading hours on Monday. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rises by 75 basis points (bps) to 3.98%, while the 30-year Treasury bond yield climbs to 4.657%. Meanwhile, the 2-year Treasury note yield climbed to 3.40%.

Traders will closely monitor the developments surrounding disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz, a key route that carries around 20% of the global oil supply, which could trigger a surge in oil prices. Rising energy costs tend to feed into the broader economy and lift inflation expectations. This, in turn, might reinforce the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to adopt a more hawkish stance and keep the interest rate higher for longer.

Traders are still pricing in potential Fed rate cuts later this year, with a CME FedWatch tool indicating a high chance of rates holding between 3.5% and 3.75% by mid-March.