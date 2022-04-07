What you need to take care of on Friday, April 8:
The market’s mood remained sour as the focus remained on central banks’ hawkishness and tensions between Russia and the western world. The US has widened its actions against Moscow, hitting Russian Sberbank and Alfa Bank and prohibiting investment in the country by American companies. The EU, in the meantime, backed a Russian coal embargo, although without officially confirming it. The dollar remained strong.
On Thursday, Ukraine has presented a new agreement proposal, although it includes discussing the situation of Crimea and Donbass, something that Russia considers unacceptable.
The European Central Bank released the Accounts of its latest meeting. The document showed that policymakers believe the bond-buying program has now fulfilled its objective, and by ending it in the summer, it would clear the way for a 3Q rate hike.
Asian and European equities closed in the red, but Wall Street managed to recover some ground after two days of sharp losses. At the same time, government bond yields held at the upper end of the range, with the 10-year US Treasury note yielding 2.65% by the end of the day.
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.0870, while GBP/USD stands at 1.3070. The dollar appreciated against its safe-haven rivals, with USD/CHF trading at 0.8340 and USD/JPY near 124.00.
Commodity-linked shed some ground, with AUD/USD down to 0.7470 and USD/CAD up to 1.2585.
Cardano price ready to breakout with the arrival of bonds on the Ethereum-killer’s blockchain
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD weighed by the persistent dismal mood
The AUD/USD pair fell for a second consecutive day on Thursday, now trading in the 0.7470 price zone. The market’s mood remains sour as investors weigh the Eastern Europe crisis, hawkish central banks.
EUR/USD pressures weekly lows
The shared currency is among the worst performers, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict paints a gloomy winter for the Union. EUR/USD changing hands at around 1.0870.
Gold challenging the upper end of its range
XAUUSD is mildly bullish in the near term, still needs to surpass $1,949.80. Gold grinds higher amid a souring market’s mood and hawkish central banks, currently trading at around $1,935 a troy ounce.
Dogecoin price to retrace to $0.12 again
Dogecoin price has produced the largest candle this year in favor of the bears. DOGE enthusiasts should consider a bearish macro scenario.
Fed raises recession risks
Stock markets are back in the red on Thursday as further hawkish commentary from the Fed increases the odds of a recession over the next couple of years.