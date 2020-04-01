Forex Today: New quarter, same market gloom as coronavirus spreads, critical US data eyed

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, April 1:
Investors are not tricked on April Fool’s Day and are in a gloomy mood. Asian stocks and S&P futures are down at the beginning of the second quarter after the first quarter was the worst since 2008.
The US dollar is gaining some ground across the board after a volatile close to the quarter. President Donald Trump has issued a grim warning, talking a painful two weeks, while his advisors discussed various estimates of mortalities. Nearly 190,000 people have been infected in the US, with the death toll topping 4,000. The White House is considering cutting tariffs as another easing step.
EUR/USD is under pressure as the death tolls in Spain and France continue rising, while infections in Italy seem to level off. Final manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Indexes for March are projected to confirm only moderate contraction – yet this is due to a quirk in the methodology that counts delays as a positive factor. Eurozone countries remain at odds over corona-bonds. France, Italy, and Spain want a debt sharing scheme, while Germany and the Netherlands oppose it.
GBP/USD is trading below 1.24 after a volatile Tuesday, as the UK continues suffering rapid contagion. Final UK Manufacturing PMI is forecast to show a minor downgrade.
US data stand out later in the day. ADP’s private-sector jobs report is set to show a loss of around 150,000 jobs, in a precursor to the official Non-Farm Payrolls report.
See ADP Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: The job onslaught begins
Later on, economists expect a considerable fall in March. The Employment Component serves as another hint towards the NFP.
See ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Markets return first, factories second?
In China, the Caixin Manufacturing PMI came out at 50.1, indicating minimal growth and in line with the government’s figures. The statistics failed to cheer markets.
Oil prices are hovering around the lows, with WTI trading at the $20 handle. Saudi Arabia and Russia are considering a meeting to discuss petrol prices after launching a price war earlier this year. Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week.
Cryptocurrencies have been on the back foot, with Bitcoin trading around $6,300.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains on the offer ahead of German retail sales
EUR/USD trades in the red ahead of German retail sales and manufacturing data. Investors are likely to hold cash, preferably US dollars, amid the coronavirus-induced economic stalemate worldwide.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2400 amid coronavirus crisis
GBP/USD refrains to respect the previous day’s pullback moves amid coronavirus-led pessimism. UK’s death toll surges 27%, cases jump 14%, police pushed for strict lockdown. US data, virus headlines will be the key.
Forex Today: Cautious start to Q2, coronavirus crisis remain in play, focus on PMIs
The second quarter of 2020 kicked-off on a cautious note, as the risk sentiment remained tepid across the financial markets in Asia this Wednesday, with the coronavirus outbreak-led fears showing little signs of abating.
Gold: Bottomed out? Path of least resistance is up, $1,607 eyed
Gold has been hit lower at the dying hours of the first quarter, sliding below $1,600 amid end-of-quarter flows. Is it ready to resume its rises? The precious metal may benefit from robust support according to the technicals.
WTI: Mildly positive despite coronavirus-led risk aversion
WTI extends recovery gains, recently off high, amid risk-off markets following heavy API inventory build. China’s Caixin PMI followed the footsteps of official activity data in flashing upbeat marks. The Trump-Putin talk suggested the leaders are concerned over oil prices. EIA data, virus headlines in the spotlight.