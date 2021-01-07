Forex Today: Modest dollar’s gains as Wall Street keeps rallying

Here is what you need to know on Friday, January 8:
The dollar continued advancing on Thursday, but pared gains mid-US session and gave up some ground. Despite its recent gains, the greenback remains the weakest currency across the board.
Wall Street extended its latest rally, with the three major indexes posting intraday gains and reaching fresh all-time highs. US Treasury yields kept advancing with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note topping 1.09%.
Investors are still hopeful about an economic comeback in the second half of the year, amid coronavirus immunization. Vaccination started on a bumpy fashion, but its slowly extending globally. Monetary and fiscal stimulus underpin high-yielding assets.
The EUR/USD retreated from multi-year highs but stabilized around 1.2260/70 with the long-term bullish trend intact. GBP/USD, on the other hand is at risk of falling amid the lack of fresh catalyst for pound.
The USD/JPY pair soared alongside Treasury yields. Commodity-linked currencies retread just modestly, consolidating not far below multi-year highs against their American rival.
Gold consolidated weekly losses holding above $1,900 a troy ounce. The bright metal remained at the lower end of its Wednesday’s range with the risk skewed to the downside.Crude oil prices also consolidate, but gains with WTI holding near $51.00 a barrel.
Financial markets ignored US political turmoil. Things cooled down a bit on Thursday and the Senate finally validated Joe Biden’s victory. Still, Democrats want US President Trump out of the White House as soon as possible, despite he has only 13 days left at the office. The drama will continue but it seems transition will take place as scheduled next Jan 20.
Bitcoin price hits $40,000 for the first time ever then shed roughly $3,000
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to its bullish stance despite retreating from recent tops
The Australian dollar eased against the greenback but held near the critical 0.7812 resistance, April 2018 monthly high. Bulls ready to try again.
XAU/USD under pressure, holding above $1900
Gold is falling on Thursday for the second day in a row as the US dollar continues to recover. The yellow metal managed to remain above weekly lows and the $1900 zone but is under pressure.
USD/JPY nearing 104.00 on soaring yields
US Treasury yields kept advancing on Thursday, pushing USD/JPY to 103.95. Wall Street’s positive performance provided additional support.
Bitcoin price hits $40,000 for the first time ever
Bitcoin has now hit $40,000 for the first time ever reaching a market capitalization of $742 billion while the entire market capitalization of the cryptocurrency industry hit $1,071,751,000,000.
US Dollar Index regains composure near 89.60 ahead of key data
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have regained some composure and advances to fresh daily highs in the 89.60 region.