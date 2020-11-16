Forex Today: Moderna announcement boosted equities, gold holds on to higher ground

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, November 17:
The market mood was upbeat this Monday after Moderna reported that its experimental vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19. Moreover, this vaccine is expected to remain stable at standard refrigerator temperatures of 2° to 8°c for 30 days and could be stored at standard freezer temperatures of -20°C (-4°F) for six months.
The dollar enjoyed some short-lived demand right after Moderna news and ahead of the US opening, but gave up as the American session developed. European currencies had a limited bullish scope, with EUR/USD confined to familiar levels around 1.1850.
The GBP/USD pair settled below 1.3200, undermined by Brexit jitters. An EU official said that it might be too late already to clinch a trade deal, while UK PM Boris Johnson’s office said in a statement that they are confident that the UK will prosper if they fail to reach a trade deal with the EU.
Coronavirus contagions in the US and Europe are giving signs of easing on a daily basis, but health systems remain stressed. Speculative interest is focusing on vaccine hopes and already priced in a poor Q4 economic performance. The UK, Spain and the US are among those countries announcing vaccination programs that could begin as soon as December.
Gold plummeted intraday roughly $30.00 a troy ounce after the Moderna announcement, but quickly trimmed losses. It’s ending the day little changed around $1,887.00 a troy ounce.
Crude oil prices edged higher, underpinned by vaccine hopes, with WTI ending the day at $41.60 a barrel.
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Yearn.Finance & Ripple – American Wrap 16 November
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD poised to challenge the monthly high
The Australian dollar advanced against its American rival on market’s optimism. RBA’s Lowe dismissed negative rates ahead of the release of the latest central bank’s minutes.
XAU/USD unable to regain the $1,900 level
Gold futures have failed on their attempts to return above $1,900 level on Monday and the yellow metal has pulled back to the previous days’ range, with downside attempts supported above $1,870.
USD/JPY under pressure, bears looking for sub-104.00 levels
The Japanese yen strengthened against the greenback, despite the positive momentum of equities. Investors keep betting against the dollar on risk-on news.
XRP price explodes over 12%, but some technical indicators spell trouble
XRP had a notable breakout on November 13 from the ascending triangle pattern formed on the daily chart. The initial price target is $0.30; however, the digital asset could be looking for a pullback first.
WTI rallies to the $42.00 area on risk appetite, OPEC+
Prices of the barrel of the West Texas Intermediate manage to reverse the recent downside and re-visit the $42.00 area on Monday.