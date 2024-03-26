Forex Today: Markets remain choppy ahead of US data releases

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, March 26:

Major currency pairs fluctuate in relatively tight ranges early Tuesday as investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of macroeconomic data releases from the US. Durable Goods Orders for February and Housing Price Index for January will be featured in the economic calendar in the American session and the Conference Board will publish the Consumer Confidence report. Market participants will also continue to keep a close eye on comments from central bank officials.

The US Dollar (USD) struggled to find demand at the beginning of the week, with the USD Index staging a downward correction following the previous week's rally. As Wall Street's main indexes closed the day marginally lower, the USD managed to find a foothold. In the meantime, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained 1% and snapped a four-day losing streak, further supporting the USD. The USD Index moves up and down in a narrow band slightly above 104.00 in the European morning on Tuesday, while US stock index futures trade modestly higher on the day.

US Dollar price this week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Pound Sterling. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.38% -0.43% -0.24% -0.41% 0.04% -0.37% 0.25% EUR 0.39% -0.04% 0.16% -0.01% 0.41% 0.05% 0.64% GBP 0.43% 0.05% 0.21% 0.04% 0.47% 0.10% 0.68% CAD 0.23% -0.15% -0.21% -0.17% 0.27% -0.11% 0.47% AUD 0.41% 0.02% -0.01% 0.17% 0.44% 0.04% 0.65% JPY -0.04% -0.42% -0.36% -0.24% -0.43% -0.40% 0.23% NZD 0.33% 0.00% -0.04% 0.15% -0.02% 0.41% 0.63% CHF -0.25% -0.64% -0.68% -0.48% -0.66% -0.21% -0.58% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

The Bank of Japan's (BoJ) Research and Statistics Department reported that the trimmed mean reading for core inflation arrived at 2.3% in February, down from 2.6% in January, and was substantially lower than the peak of 3.4% in September last year. Earlier in the day, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki repeated it’s important for currencies to move in a stable manner reflecting fundamentals and added that they will continue to closely watch foreign exchange moves with a high sense of urgency. USD/JPY closed the first trading day of the week virtually unchanged and extended its sideways grind slightly below 151.50 early Tuesday.

EUR/USD capitalized on the USD weakness and closed higher on Monday. The pair holds steady at around 1.0850 in the European morning. Later in the day, European Central Bank (ECB) chief economist Philip Lane is scheduled to deliver a speech.

GBP/USD staged a rebound after testing 1.2600 on Monday gained 0.3% on the day. The pair trades at around 1.2650 to start the European session.

Gold climbed above $2,180 on Monday but erased a large portion of its daily gains, pressured by rising US T-bond yields. XAU/USD stays in a consolidation phase near $2,170 early Tuesday.

