Forex Today: Markets licking their wounds from the bond rout, Sino-US tensions, vaccines eyed

Here is what you need to know on Friday, March 19:
Markets are in a more cautious mood as rising yields have been weighing on stocks and keeping the dollar bid. The BOJ's decision rattled Japanese shares and Canadian retail sales are eyed. Sino-American talks have resulted in rows. European countries are resuming usage of AstraZeneca's vaccine, while Britain is concerned about supply issues.
Returns on US ten-year Treasuries hit a high above 1.75% on Thursday, supporting the dollar and sending stocks down, especially tech ones. The drop of these bond yields to around 1.70% on Friday provides only temporary calm.
See Fed fireworks fade, dollar strength, not so fast
Alaska encounter: Another factor weighing on markets is the high-level meeting between US and Chinese officials. Representatives of the world's largest economies criticized each others' civil rights record, putting in doubt a summit between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that Beijing had suggested.
The Bank of Japan widened the band that ten-year JGBs can float within as previously leaked. While the yen is stable, the BOJ's decision to focus its ETF buys on shares trading in the Topix index sent it surging while other equities plunged.
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.19, far from the weekly highs. The European Medicines Agency stated that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and several European countries will resume inoculations.
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, amid concerns that a slowdown in the supply of doses will grind the vaccination campaign to a halt. The Bank of England left rates unchanged on Thursday and acknowledged an improvement in conditions. However, it is waiting for "clear evidence" on inflation before acting.
BOE Analysis: Bailey hits sterling with "I'll believe it when I see it" Fed-style move, will it last?
USD/CAD is changing hands around 1.25, hit by dollar strength and also by a fall in petrol prices. WTI Crude Oil is changing hands at around $60 as some OPC+ members are reportedly worried that prices could fall if output cuts are not extended in early April. Canadian retail sales figures are due out on Friday.
Cryptocurrencies are off their highs, with Bitcoin trading around $58,000. Previous weekends have proved volatile for digital assets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates around 1.1900 mark, remains vulnerable
EUR/USD trades above 1.1900, consolidating its overnight slide from near 1.2000. A pullback in the US bond yields capped the USD upside and extended some support. Plans to resume AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine underpinned the common currency.
GBP/USD holds 1.3900 despite fears of UK’s vaccine shortage
GBP/USD struggles to extend the bounce above 1.3900 ahead of the London open. US dollar eases as bond bears catch a breather. Fears of cut in the UK’s vaccine supply, Sino-American tussles remain a drag on the major.
Gold keeps range around $1730, focus on US-China talks
Gold trades pressured around $1730, remaining well within Thursday's roader trading range. The underlying bullish tone around the USD exerted some fresh pressure on gold. All eyes remain on the yields and US-China talks.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA targets $2.30 next
Cardano price breakout from a small double-bottom base has increased the odds that ADA is on the verge of continuing the impressive advance of 2021. Relative Strength Index (RSI) still held around 50 despite the 30% correction.
Fed fireworks fade, dollar strength, not so fast
The Federal Reserve signaled no rate hikes through 2023 and an "outcome-based" response. However, the bank's dovishness still allows for yields to advance and boost the dollar. What's next? Our experts discussed the latest development.