Forex Today: Market focus shifts to Eurozone inflation and key US data

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, February 4:

Major currency pairs stay relatively quiet early Wednesday as investors gear up for key macroeconomic data releases. The Eurostat will publish January inflation figures later in the session and the US economic calendar will feature private sector employment report and the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data.

The US House passed a package on Tuesday to end the partial government shutdown that started on Saturday. Markets largely ignored this development and major equity indexes in the US ended the day deep in negative territory, while the US Dollar (USD) Index registered marginal daily losses. In the European morning on Wednesday, the USD Index moves sideways below 97.50, while US stock index futures rise between 0.2% and 0.3%.

US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.15% -0.14% 0.92% 0.20% -1.14% -0.50% 0.42% EUR -0.15% -0.34% 0.80% 0.04% -1.30% -0.65% 0.26% GBP 0.14% 0.34% 1.01% 0.38% -0.97% -0.32% 0.60% JPY -0.92% -0.80% -1.01% -0.70% -2.06% -1.35% -0.76% CAD -0.20% -0.04% -0.38% 0.70% -1.32% -0.68% 0.22% AUD 1.14% 1.30% 0.97% 2.06% 1.32% 0.66% 1.58% NZD 0.50% 0.65% 0.32% 1.35% 0.68% -0.66% 0.92% CHF -0.42% -0.26% -0.60% 0.76% -0.22% -1.58% -0.92% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The data from New Zealand showed that the Unemployment Rate edged higher to 5.4% in the fourth quarter from 5.3%. After rising nearly 0.8% on Tuesday, NZD/USD stays in a consolidation phase at around 0.6050 in the European morning on Wednesday.

AUD/USD holds its ground and trades in positive territory above 0.7000 after rising more than 1% on the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) rate hike and hawkish tone on policy outlook on Tuesday.

Gold preserves its bullish momentum and trades above $5,000 early Wednesday, rising more than 2% on a daily basis. Similarly, Silver extends its recovery into a second straight day and gains more than 4% on the day to trade above $89.

EUR/USD clings to small gains above 1.1800 after rising about 0.25% on Tuesday. The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), the European Central Bank's (ECB) preferred gauge of inflation, is forecast rise 1.7% on a yearly basis in January, compared to the 1.9% increase recorded in December.

GBP/USD trades in a narrow channel above 1.3700 to start the European session on Wednesday. On Thursday, the Bank of England (BoE) will announce monetary policy decisions.

USD/JPY continues to push higher after posting gains for three consecutive trading days and rises toward 156.50.