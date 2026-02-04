TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Pound Sterling ticks up against USD ahead of US private job, PMI data

  • The Pound Sterling rises against its peers on expectations that the BoE will hold interest rates steady on Thursday.
  • BoE officials Swati Dhingra and Alan Taylor could vote in favor of a 25 bps rate cut to 3.5%.
  • Investors await the US ADP Employment Change and the ISM Services PMI data for January.
Pound Sterling ticks up against USD ahead of US private job, PMI data
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades higher against its major currency peers on Wednesday as investors await the Bank of England’s monetary policy announcement on Thursday. The British currency gains on expectations that the BoE will leave interest rates unchanged at 3.75% in its first policy meeting of 2026.

Market participants anticipate the United Kingdom (UK) central bank to hold borrowing rates steady after slashing them by 25 basis points (bps) in December, while guiding that the monetary policy will remain on a “gradual downward path". Out of the nine-member-led-Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Swati Dhingra and Alan Taylor are expected to vote for an interest rate cut.

In mid-January, Taylor said in a summit in Singapore that he sees inflation returning to the central bank’s 2% target in “mid-2026, more quickly than having to wait until 2027”, and projected that interest rates could “normalise to the neutral (level) sooner rather than later”.

In the December policy meeting, officials also expressed confidence that “inflation will come closer to 2%” in the second quarter of 2026.

Alongside the BoE’s interest rate decision, investors will focus on the quarterly Monetary Policy report that will show inflation expectations over the next two years and the current state of the economy.

Pound Sterling Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.04%-0.08%0.63%0.12%0.00%0.56%0.12%
EUR-0.04%-0.12%0.59%0.11%-0.03%0.52%0.07%
GBP0.08%0.12%0.71%0.19%0.07%0.64%0.19%
JPY-0.63%-0.59%-0.71%-0.49%-0.61%-0.06%-0.50%
CAD-0.12%-0.11%-0.19%0.49%-0.12%0.44%-0.01%
AUD-0.00%0.03%-0.07%0.61%0.12%0.56%0.12%
NZD-0.56%-0.52%-0.64%0.06%-0.44%-0.56%-0.44%
CHF-0.12%-0.07%-0.19%0.50%0.00%-0.12%0.44%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Daily Digest Market movers: US private employment, Services PMI data come under the spotlight

  • The Pound Sterling is up marginally to near 1.3700 against the US Dollar (USD), and higher around 0.8635 against the Euro (EUR) during European trading hours on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair edges higher as the Pound Sterling trades broadly firm. The US Dollar has also risen ahead of the release of the United States (US) ADP Employment Change and the ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for January during the North American trading session.
  • At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.15% higher to near 97.50..
  • Investors will closely monitor the private-sector employment and the Services PMI data to get fresh cues on the state of the US economy and labor market, key factors for the Fed when setting interest rates. Economists expect US private employers to have added 48K workers, higher than 41K in December. The ISM Services PMI is expected to come in lower at 53.5 from the prior reading of 54.4, indicating that the service sector activity advanced again but at a moderate pace.
  • Upbeat US private job market and ISM Services PMI data would force traders to pare bets supporting interest rate cuts by the Fed in the near term. On the contrary, soft numbers would boost these odds.
  • According to the CME FedWatch tool, the Fed is expected to deliver its first interest rate cut in the June policy meeting after leaving them unchanged in the range of 3.50%-3.75% in March and April.
  • Meanwhile, the US House has approved the funding to end the partial government shutdown on Tuesday. However, the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for January will not be published on Friday, as per the latest reports.

Technical Analysis: GBP/USD aims to reclaim four-year high at 1.3865

GBP/USD trades higher at around 1.3712 at the time of writing. The pair holds above the rising 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3605, keeping the short-term trend pointed higher. The 20-day EMA has firmed over recent sessions, signaling increasing upside pressure.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 62 (positive) confirms bullish momentum without overbought conditions.

Maintaining daily closes above the 20-day EMA at 1.3605 would preserve the upward bias and encourage follow-through towards reclaiming the four-year high of 1.3866. However, a decisive close back below that gauge would soften the tone and invite a deeper retracement towards the psychological level of 1.3500.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Related news

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD faces extra pressure, drops below 1.1800

EUR/USD faces extra pressure, drops below 1.1800

EUR/USD trades on the defensive, slipping back below the 1.1800 support on Thursday, all in response to decent gains in the US Dollar. Earlier on Thursday, the ECB matched consensus and left its policy rates unchanged, while President Largarde delivered quite a neutral press conference.

GBP/USD falls to new lows near 1.3530

GBP/USD falls to new lows near 1.3530

GBP/USD extends Wednesday’s pullback on Thursday, easing lower towards two week lows around the 1.3530 area. Ongoing strength in the Greenback and the dovish hold from the BoE at its earlier meeting are keeping demand for the British Pound on the defensive for now.

Gold remains offered around $4,800

Gold remains offered around $4,800

Gold is back under pressure on Thursday, slipping back towards the $4,800 region per troy ounce. A firmer US Dollar is weighing on the yellow metal, even as the broader mood remains risk off. That said, falling US Treasury yields across the curve are helping to cushion the downside and, for now at least, are limiting the depth of the pullback.

Strategy's Bitcoin treasury in focus as MSTR crashes alongside crypto market

Strategy's Bitcoin treasury in focus as MSTR crashes alongside crypto market

Strategy (MSTR), the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin (BTC), is in focus ahead of its earnings call on Thursday amid an intensifying crypto market sell-off. Also caught in the headwinds is the MSTR stock, trading at $114 at the time of writing, down over 12% intraday.

The AI mirror just turned on tech and nobody likes the reflection

The AI mirror just turned on tech and nobody likes the reflection

Tech just got hit with a different kind of selloff. Not the usual rates tantrum, not a recession whisper, not even an earnings miss in the classic sense. This was the market staring into an AI mirror and recoiling at its reflection.

Breaking: Bitcoin slips below $70,000 as falling knife scenario in play

Breaking: Bitcoin slips below $70,000 as falling knife scenario in play

Bitcoin (BTC) price dips below $70,000 on Thursday, having corrected nearly 20% for this year. Market momentum turned extremely bearish, with technical indicators pointing to further downside toward the next key support at $65,000.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers