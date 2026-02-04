Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP extend free fall amid broad market sell-off

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) remain under pressure so far this week amid the broader market sell-off. BTC reached its lowest level since early November 2024 at $72,945. ETH and XRP, following BTC's lead, extended their losses, with ETH hitting a seven-month low while XRP also slid amid sustained selling pressure.

Bitcoin hits the lowest level since November 2024

Bitcoin price closed below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level (from the August 2024 low of $49,000 to the October 2025 all-time high of $126,199) at $78,490 on Sunday. It corrected nearly 4%, hitting a low of $72,945 on Tuesday (a level not seen since early November 2024). As of writing on Wednesday, BTC trades at $75,700.

If BTC resumes its downward trend and closes below the daily support at $73,072 on a daily basis, it could extend the decline toward the key psychological level of $70,000.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 25, an extreme oversold condition, indicating strong bearish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also showed a bearish crossover on January 20, which remains intact with rising red histogram bars below the neutral level, further supporting the negative outlook.

BTC/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if BTC recovers, it could extend the advance toward the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $78,490.

Ethereum correction deepens, reaching a seven-month low

Ethereum price closed below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $2,749 on Friday and declined by over 17% through Tuesday, hitting a low of $2,110. As of Wednesday, ETH trades around $2,270.

If ETH continues its downward trend, it could extend the decline toward the key psychological level at $2,000.

Like Bitcoin, Ethereum RSI and MACD indicators on the daily chart are showing strong bearish strength.

ETH/USDT daily chart

However, if ETH recovers, it could extend the advance toward the key psychological level at $2,500.

XRP bears are aiming for lower trendline boundary of the falling wedge pattern

XRP price closed below the daily support at $1.83 last week and has been trading down toward the lower trendline boundary of the falling wedge pattern around $1.44 so far this week. As of writing on Wednesday, XRP trades at $1.59.

If XRP continues its downward momentum, it could extend the decline toward the lower trendline boundary of the falling wedge pattern around $1.44. A close below this level could extend losses toward the weekly support at $1.30.

Like Bitcoin and Ethereum, XRP’s momentum indicators (RSI and MACD) are also projecting a bearish outlook.

XRP/USDT daily chart

Conversely, if XRP recovers, it could extend the advance toward the previously broken daily level at $1.83.