AUD: Rate hike adjustment signals strength – Rabobank

RaboResearch report authored by Jane Foley, Senior FX Strategist at Rabobank, discusses the recent 25 bps rate hike by the RBA and its implications for the Australian Dollar (AUD). The market reacted positively, pushing AUD/USD close to a three-year high. However, Governor Bullock's comments suggest uncertainty about a tightening cycle. The report anticipates that the AUD/USD will perform well, with a revised forecast of AUD/USD0.72 over the next 12 months.

Market reacts to RBA's rate hike

"In the weeks ahead, the market will be carefully watching economic data to assess whether the Bank’s will move into an extended pause, or if it will prepare the market for further rate hikes later in the year."

"We expect the AUD/USD to perform well this year on the back of a relatively strong set of economic fundamentals."

"We have revised up our forecasts to AUD/USD0.72 on a 12-month view."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)