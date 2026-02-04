NZD/USD hesitates below 0.6050 following mixed employment data

The New Zealand Dollar is practically flat against the US Dollar on Wednesday, trading at 0.6040 at the time of writing, after being rejected at 0.6063 on Tuesday. A string of mixed New Zealand employment figures has halted the pair’s recovery from weekly lows at 0.5990.

New Zealand’s economy created more jobs than expected in the last quarter of 2025. The Employment Change grew 0.5%, from a flat reading in the previous quarter, and almost twice as much as the 0.3% anticipated by market analysts.

The impact of these figures, however, has been offset by the unexpected increase in the Unemployment Rate, which hit a decade-high of 5.4%, against the market consensus of a steady 5.3% reading. Beyond that, Labour costs eased against expectations, paving the path for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to keep its monetary policy unchanged for the foreseeable future.

The US Dollar, on the other hand, remains steady, supported by the end of a two-day partial government shutdown, with investors still digesting the nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman, which halted the US Dollar's sell-off last week.

In the US economic calendar, the focus today is on the ADP Employment Change, which is particularly relevant as Friday’s key Nonfarm Payrolls report will be delayed due to the government shutdown. Net employment is expected to have accelerated to 48K in January from 41K in December, but it remains relatively low.