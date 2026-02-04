US Dollar Index holds near 97.50 as US shutdown delays key data

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, moves sideways after registering modest losses in the previous session and is trading around 97.40 during the European hours on Wednesday.

The Greenback is holding firm as a partial government shutdown has pushed back key economic data releases, leaving investors in a wait-and-see mode. Both the latest job openings figures and the January jobs report, originally due this week, were postponed, offering no new insight into the strength of the US labor market.

Traders will likely watch the Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) due later in the day, which is expected to ease to 53.5 in January from 54.4 in December.

However, the shutdown ended late Tuesday after US President Donald Trump signed a $1.2 trillion budget deal with Senate Democrats to end the partial shutdown, though funding for the Department of Homeland Security remains unresolved.

An unexpected rebound in US factory activity underscores economic resilience, as the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 52.6 from 47.9 in December, beating market expectations of 48.5.

US President Donald Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair. Markets interpreted Warsh’s appointment as signaling a more disciplined and cautious approach to monetary easing.