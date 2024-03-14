Forex Today: Major pairs hold steady ahead of key US data

Share:

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, March 14:

Major currency pairs continue to fluctuate in relatively tight ranges in the second half of the week. After posting small losses on Wednesday, the US Dollar (USD) Index stays calm below 103.00 in the European morning on Thursday as investors await producer inflation and Retail Sales data for February.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its recovery on Wednesday and rose back above 4.2% for the first time in over a week. Early Thursday, the 10-year US yield holds steady at around 4.2% and US stock index futures trade mixed following Wednesday's choppy action.

US Dollar price this week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.05% 0.48% -0.06% 0.14% 0.76% 0.34% 0.26% EUR -0.05% 0.44% -0.12% 0.05% 0.72% 0.28% 0.22% GBP -0.48% -0.43% -0.54% -0.36% 0.28% -0.13% -0.21% CAD 0.07% 0.11% 0.53% 0.17% 0.81% 0.38% 0.32% AUD -0.14% -0.05% 0.36% -0.17% 0.67% 0.23% 0.17% JPY -0.75% -0.72% -0.04% -0.83% -0.66% -0.42% -0.50% NZD -0.32% -0.30% 0.12% -0.39% -0.19% 0.44% -0.10% CHF -0.26% -0.21% 0.22% -0.32% -0.16% 0.48% 0.07% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that Japan's largest industrial union UA Zensen announced that an average pay rise offered by 231 firms reached the biggest on record since 2013. USD/JPY continues to move up and down in a narrow band below 148.00 after closing virtually unchanged on Wednesday.

AUD/USD registered modest gains on Wednesday and snapped a two-day losing streak. The pair stays in a consolidation phase slightly above 0.6600 early Thursday.

EUR/USD gained traction and closed in positive territory on Wednesday. The pair, however, started to edge lower after meeting resistance at 1.0950. In the absence of high-tier data releases from the Euro area, investors will keep a close eye on comments from European Central Bank (ECB) officials.

GBP/USD struggles to find direction and extending its sideways grind at around 1.2800 in the European morning on Thursday.

Gold managed to erase a large portion of Tuesday's losses on Wednesday but had a hard time gathering further bullish momentum amid rising US yields. XAU/USD was last seen trading marginally lower on the day slightly below $2,170.

