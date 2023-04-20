Forex Today: Investors eye central bank speak in search of fresh catalyst

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, April 20:
Choppy market action continues this week as participants look for the next fundamental driver. The US Dollar Index extends its sideways grind following Wednesday's uninspiring rebound and the risk mood stays neutral on Thursday. The European Central Bank (ECB) will release the minutes of its last policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde will be delivering a speech. The US economic docket will feature Existing Home Sales, weekly Jobless Claims and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey. Fed Governor Waller and policymakers Waller, Mester, Bowman and Logan are scheduled to speak later in the day as well.
The cautious market stance and rising US Treasury bond yields helped the US Dollar (USD) stay resilient against its rivals on Wednesday. Early Thursday, the 10-year US T-bond yield slipped back below 3.6%. The Fed's Beige Book revealed late Wednesday that overall price levels rose moderately and the rate of price increases appeared to be slowing in the survey period ending April 10.
During the Asian trading hours, the data from New Zealand showed that the annualized Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the first quarter dropped to 6.7% from 7.2%. This reading came in below the market expectation of 7.1% and weighed on NZD/USD. The pair was last seen losing 0.4% on the day at 0.6170.
EUR/USD erased a portion of its daily gains in the American session and registered small daily losses on Wednesday. The pair stays quiet and fluctuates above 1.0950 in the European morning on Thursday.
Pound Sterling held strong against the USD on Wednesday on the back of hot inflation data from the UK. After having closed modestly higher, GBP/USD seems to have gone into a consolidation phase at around 1.2450 on Thursday.
USD/CAD rose sharply on Wednesday and gained nearly 100 pips on its way to a fresh weekly high above 1.3470. The commodity-sensitive loonie struggled to find demand as crude oil prices fell more than 2% on a daily basis. The pair seems to have stabilized near 1.3450 early Thursday.
USD/JPY benefited from rising US T-bond yields but lost its traction after facing stiff resistance near 135.00. The pair consolidates its gains at around 134.50 in the European morning.
Gold price fell to its weakest level in two weeks below $1,970 on Wednesday before retracing the majority of its daily drop in the second half of the day. Early Thursday, XAU/USD moves up and down in a narrow channel slightly below $2,000.
Bitcoin broke below $30,000 and ended up losing more than 5% on Wednesday. BTC/USD seems to have settled at around $29,000 on Thursday. Ethereum recorded its biggest one-day decline since November as it lost more than 8% on Wednesday. ETH/USD trades below key $2,000 following the latest selloff.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends week flat, unable to break 1.1000
EUR/USD is about to end a five-week positive streak with a slight loss. The Euro failed to rise above 1.1000, but it held above 1.0900, despite some bouts of dollar strength, including on Friday after the upbeat US S&P Global PMI figures.
GBP/USD posts highest weekly close since June 2022, but…
GBP/USD rebounded late on Friday, rising to the 1.2430 area. It is marginally higher for the week, about to post the strongest weekly close since May 2022. However, the pair is moving sideways, far from the intraday peak it reached last week at 1.2546.
Gold steadies around $1,980; down $20 for the week
Gold price bottomed at $1,971 on Friday, after the release of better-than-forecast US S&P Global PMI; and then rebounded to $1,980. The yellow metal dropped $20 from the level it had a week ago, suffering the worst weekly fall since February.
Polkadot Price Analysis: Three signs that forecast a 15% decline
Polkadot (DOT) price is on the verge of sinking another 15% while it has already slid 15%. The decline comes after the peak on Wednesday was followed by a technical rejection and a string of breakdowns in support levels.
Global Growth Prospects Continue to Improve
Given the sheer size and influence of China's economy, upward revisions to China's growth outlook can have positive implications around the world and boost our global GDP forecast. With China's economic rebound still intact, another global GDP growth upward revision could be forthcoming.