Forex Today: Fed’s easing cycle takes centre stage with US NFP

The Greenback could not sustain the initial optimism and succumbed to further selling pressure amidst renewed strength in the Japanese yen and steady prudence ahead of the release of US Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday.
Here is what you need to know on Friday, May 3:
The USD Index (DXY) added to the post-FOMC sell-off and navigated the area of three-week lows around 105.50. An interesting calendar is expected on May 3, with the releases of the Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, the final S&P Global Services PMI and the ISM Services PMI.
EUR/USD traded with humble gains in the low 1.0700s amidst the late loss of momentum in the Greenback. The Unemployment Rate in the broader euro area is only due on May 3.
GBP/USD alternated gains with losses around 1.2520 following Wednesday’s decent advance in the wake of the FOMC event. On May 3, the relevant S&P Global Services PMI is due across the Channel.
USD/JPY flirted with recent peaks in levels close to the 153.00 neighbourhood, always around steady FX intervention chatter. The usual weekly Foreign Bond Investment figures are expected on May 3.
AUD/USD rose sharply and added to Wednesday’s uptick, managing at the same time to break above the key 200-day SMA around 0.65120. In Australia, the Balance of Trade and preliminary Building Permits are expected on May 2.
WTI prices bounced off multi-week lows near the $78.00 mark per barrel, trimming most of those losses in the latter part of the NA session.
Prices of Gold faded part of Wednesday’s uptick and remained on the defensive near the $2,300 mark per troy ounce. Silver reversed an earlier drop to fresh lows near the $26.00 support, eventually ending the session marginally up.
AUD/USD regains the constructive outlook above the 200-day SMA
AUD/USD advanced strongly for the second session in a row, this time extending the recovery to the upper 0.6500s and shifting its focus to the weekly highs in the 0.6580-0.6585 band, an area coincident with the 100-day SMA.
EUR/USD keeps the bullish performance above 1.0700
The continuation of the sell-off in the Greenback in the wake of the FOMC gathering helped EUR/USD extend its bounce off Wednesday’s lows near 1.0650, advancing past the 1.0700 hurdle ahead of the crucial release of US NFP on Friday.
Gold stuck around $2,300 as market players lack directional conviction
Gold extended its daily slide and dropped below $2,290 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily losses after US data, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower ahead of Friday's US jobs data.
Bitcoin price rises 5% as BlackRock anticipates a new wave of capital inflows into BTC ETFs from investors
Bitcoin (BTC) price slid to the depths of $56,552 on Wednesday as the cryptocurrency market tried to front run the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. The flash crash saw millions in positions get liquidated.
FOMC in the rear-view mirror – NFP eyed
The update from May’s FOMC rate announcement proved more dovish than expected, which naturally weighed on the US dollar (sending the DXY to lows of 105.44) and US yields, as well as, initially at least, underpinning major US equity indices.