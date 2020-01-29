Here is what you need to know on Thursday, January 30th:
- Markets were quieter this Wednesday, although the sentiment was generally positive, with most worldwide indexes posting gains.
- The greenback retained its strength, but was unable to extend its gains ahead of the Fed, neither afterwards. The US Central Bank left rates unchanged as expected, while the accompanying statement was a copy from that from December.
- EUR/USD settled at around 1.1010, GBP/USD at around 1.3020. This last, will hardly react ahead of the BOE, which could cut rate this Thursday.
- Commodity-linked currencies finished the day with losses, despite equities advanced worldwide.
- Gold was the most benefited from Fed’s event, ending the day above $1,575 a troy ounce.
- Crypto Today: There is a risk of double top formations via daily chart views
