Forex Today: Dollar week as mild-optimism prevails

Here is what you need to know on Monday, April 13th:
- Trading was dull on Friday and will remain so this Monday, amid Easter holidays being celebrated in most major economies. The American dollar closed the week with losses against most major rivals, as investors moved into stocks following the Fed’s latest loan plan of $2.3 trillion.
- EU finance ministers agreed on Friday on a €540 billion stimulus relief package via the European Stability Mechanism, meant to support member stated.
- On Sunday, news came from the UK that PM Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital, and will continue his recovery at Chequers.
- Stop gold neared the multi-year high set this year, while gold futures surged to a seven-and-a-half-year high, as demand for the safe-haven metal continues.
- Crude oil prices seesawed between gains and losses throughout the week, ending it in the red after plummeting on Thursday. The OPEC+ alongside other oil producers have been discussing an output cut. G20 energy ministers had a meeting that extended into the weekend, as Mexico is still out of the deal. The meetings ended without clear references to future actions.
- The US has become the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, with over 530,000 contagions and the death toll above 20,000, surpassing that of Italy. The crisis in the American country continues to steepen. In Italy and Spain, the curves seem to be flattening, although the numbers are still outrageous, while up in other European countries. The economic comeback si not yet at sight.
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: A consolidative phase before the bears return
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to weekly gains near 1.0950
EUR/USD holds near 1.0950 amid broad-based dollar´s weakness. US dismal inflation passed unnoticed in holiday trading. Market cheers Eurogroup agreement on a rescue plan waits from G20 Energy Summit.
GBP/USD pressuring the 1.2500 threshold
Thin trading has kept GBP/USD at its 3-week tops just below the 1.2500 level. UK PM Johnson’s better health condition, and the broad US dollar´s weakness provide support.
Week ahead – China to reveal virus damage on GDP as markets cling onto optimism
As much of the world is stuck in a lockdown, one country where life has started to return to normal will shed some light on the toll of the virus outbreak on its economy as China reports GDP growth estimates.
WTI slumps after Mexico rejects OPEC+ deal, G20 Energy Summit eyed
After witnessing a solid recovery in the final week of March, WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) resumed its bearish trend and lost nearly 18% this Easter holiday-shortened week. Day 2 of OPEC+ meeting and G20 Energy Summit in focus.
XAU/USD is ending the week nearing 2020 highs
Gold is nearing the 2020 highs while above the main DMA (daily simple moving average) suggesting that bulls remain in full control of the market.