Forex Today: Dollar weakness continues as investors eye FOMC Minutes

The broad dollar’s weakness persisted. The greenback fell against all of its major rivals, with EUR/USD and GBP/USD nearing this year highs, the first settling above 1.22 and the second just below the 1.4200 mark.
The greenback fell after some US Federal Reserve officials reiterated that they will maintain the current ultra-loose monetary policy regardless of the latest uptick in inflation. The American currency recovered some ground during the US afternoon but remained the weakest currency across the FX board.
The AUD/USD pair settled around 0.7800, backed by encouraging RBA Meeting Minutes and intraday gold gains. USD/CAD, on the other hand, was affected by falling oil prices and the poor performance of European and American equities.
Crude oil prices fell on market talks suggesting a breakthrough at Vienna talks over an Iranian nuclear deal. However, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russian representative later clarified that significant progress has been achieved, but also that unresolved issues still remain and the negotiations will continue. Nevertheless, WTI ended the day in the red at $ 65.50 a barrel.
Gold prices continued to advance. The bright metal reached $ 1,874.91 a troy ounce, its highest since last January, although it finished the day pretty much unchanged at around 1,867.
The focus shifts to the FOMC Meeting Minutes, to be out this Wednesday. The dollar may fall further as the US central bank will likely repeat its message.
EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls pressure for a test of 1.2349
The EUR/USD pair advanced to 1.2233 this Tuesday, a level that was last seen in February, as speculative interest kept selling the greenback amid US Federal Reserve officials repeating that they won’t change the current ultra-loose monetary policy, despite rising inflationary pressures.
GBP/USD bulls ready to challenge this year’s high
The GBP/USD pair surged to 1.4219 on the back of the persistent dollar’s weakness and better than expected UK data. The kingdom published the ILO unemployment rate for the three months to March, which contracted to 4.8% vs the steady 4.9% expected.
XAU/USD consolidates below $1870 amid risk-on mood
Gold price has entered a phase of upside consolidation, having faced rejection once again above $1870. The gold price looks unimpressed by the latest leg down in the US dollar, amid dovish Fed expectations.
SEC attempts to block XRP holders from presenting evidence in Ripple case
The Securities & Exchange Commission filed another objection to the motion to intervene by XRP holders. The government agency argues that allowing third-party defendants into the case would “sow chaos” into the litigation.
Coinbase reveals intention to raise $1.25 billion following direct listing
Since its debut on the Nasdaq, Coinbase’s share price has merely collapsed. Given the recent weakness in its stock price, the leading cryptocurrency exchange is looking for a further cash injection.