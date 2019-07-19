Forex today: Dollar tanks on Fed's dovish rhetoric, raising odds of 50bp cut

- The Dollar tanked as markets are pricing in a higher chance of a 50bp cut.
- US 2-year treasury yields lost ground from 1.84% to 1.76%.
The US Dollar and rates dropped following Federal Reserve James Williams advocating for significant easing which was followed up by Clarida underscoring the need for "swift" and "preemptive" action by the Fed. The Dollar tanked as markets are pricing in a higher chance of a 50bp cut by the Fed in July.
US 2-year treasury yields lost ground from 1.84% to 1.76%, while the 10-years fell from 2.08% to 2.03%. Indeed, the markets have priced 38bp of easing at the 31 July meeting. Yesterday, they only pricing in 33bp yesterday. Then there were also reports of confrontations between the US and Iran which helped to lift the price of oil. In early Asia, we had the Japanese CPI for June 2019 with a headline of 0.7% y/y, in line with expectations.
Currency action
- Australian employment data brought a softer headline data yesterday, but the AUD/USD pair still climbed and scored above 0.7040 and reached as high as 0.7082, a three month high.
- EUR climbed from 1.1210 to 1.1270.
- GBP/USD rallied from 1.2400 to 1.2544.
- USD/JPY dropped from 108.00 to 107.40 – a one-month low.
- NZD rose from 0.6740 to 0.6871 which was a three-month high.
Key notes from Wall Street
-
Wall Street ends mixed following Fed speaker's solid reminders
-
US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY gets slammed on Fed’s William comments
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD collapses with Williams, EUR/USD at a key inflection point
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1275 by the end of the US session as dovish comments from Fed’s Williams triggered a dollar’s sell-off. News that a US ship shot down an Iranian drone, right after Iran announced its willingness to reach an agreement not helping the greenback.
GBP/USD: 4H 100MA challenges immediate upside amid overbought RSI
The GBP/USD pair’s recent recovery is currently struggling with the 100-hour moving average (4H 100MA) while taking the rounds to 1.2545 on early Friday. Sellers await a break of 1.2510/05 for fresh positions.
USD/JPY continues to stabilize in the open of Tokyo
USD/JPY dropped from 108.00 to 107.21 for a one-month low overnight. In Tokyo, the price has been stabilising between 107.33/43. The slide in the pair came despite a strong end to Wall Street that took stocks off their lows.
Gold pulls back from multi-year high after New York Fed’s statements
With the US Dollar (USD) taking some of the pips back from bears, the Gold drops off the May 2013 high while trading near $1443 amid initial Asian session on Friday. The bullion surged the previous day after the key Fed officials.
Gold rallies towards June swing highs as bulls step in again
Gold prices have soared through the symmetrical triangle's resistance and bulls remain in control, pressing towards 25th June and 3rd July tops.