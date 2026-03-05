TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

European gas: Upside risks build on Russian supply threat – ING

European gas: Upside risks build on Russian supply threat – ING
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

ING’s Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey warn that European gas faces growing upside risks after President Putin signalled Russia could redirect gas away from the EU, just as global LNG flows from the Persian Gulf are disrupted. They highlight tight EU gas storage, significant Russian LNG exposure, and a strained global LNG balance as key supports for higher TTF prices.

Russian threat tightens European gas outlook

"We could see a strong open in European gas markets today, with President Putin saying Russia will consider redirecting gas supplies away from the EU. Russian gas flows to the EU have fallen substantially in recent years and flows were set to gradually start falling further from April 2026 through until the end of 2027 amid an EU ban on Russian gas imports. This poses risks to the European balance amid the current supply impact from the Persian Gulf."

"Meanwhile, EU gas storage is tight at less than 30% full and around levels seen at the same stage in 2022."

"Putin’s threat puts a sizeable amount of supply at risk. In 2025, the EU imported almost 38bcm of natural gas/LNG from Russia, 12% of total EU gas/LNG imports. These imports from Russia consisted of 20bcm of LNG and 18bcm of pipeline flows (via Turkstream)."

"We believe LNG flows are the key risk. In more normal times it would be more manageable with the global LNG market to see an adjustment in trade flows over time. However, with 110bcm per year of Persian Gulf impacted currently, this would be a challenge for Europe."

"Clearly, this news will only exacerbate supply jitters in the European gas market, leaving upside in the short-term to TTF, assuming markets have to continue to face Persian Gulf LNG supply disruptions."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD falls to near 1.1600 due to persistent bearish bias

EUR/USD falls to near 1.1600 due to persistent bearish bias

EUR/USD depreciates after registering modest gains in the previous session, trading around 1.1610 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The technical analysis of the daily chart suggests a persistent bearish bias as the EUR/USD pair remains within the descending channel pattern.

GBP/USD underperforms as UK faces stagflation risks amid Middle East war

GBP/USD underperforms as UK faces stagflation risks amid Middle East war

The Pound Sterling trades lower against its major currency peers, is down 0.22% around 1.3340 against the US Dollar, during the Asian trade on Thursday. The British currency faces selling pressures amid fears that the United Kingdom economy could face stagflation risks due to higher energy prices, a situation in which inflation accelerates with economic growth and employment conditions remaining stagnant.

Gold climbs near $5,200 as Iran war fuels safe-haven demand

Gold climbs near $5,200 as Iran war fuels safe-haven demand

Gold price extends its gains for the second successive session on Thursday as traders seek safety amid the ongoing war in the Middle East. US and Israeli strikes across Iranian territory and widespread Iranian missile and drone retaliation across the Middle East, including attacks on regional targets and military sites, prolong the crisis and its impact.

Top Crypto Gainers: Decred, Zcash, and Dogecoin lead recovery as Bitcoin crosses $72,000

Top Crypto Gainers: Decred, Zcash, and Dogecoin lead recovery as Bitcoin crosses $72,000

Bitcoin trades above $72,500 at press time on Thursday, holding its 6% gain from the previous day, contributing to a broader market recovery. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization stands at over $2.43 trillion as the broader market sentiment improves significantly.

First Venezuela, now Iran: The US-China energy war escalates

First Venezuela, now Iran: The US-China energy war escalates

At first glance, the latest escalation involving the United States with both Iran and Venezuela looks like another chapter in a long-running geopolitical story. But viewed through a broader strategic lens, something else may be unfolding: Energy.

Cardano Price Analysis: Approaches key trendline amid bearish sentiment

Cardano Price Analysis: Approaches key trendline amid bearish sentiment

Cardano (ADA) price is approaching its descending trendline around $0.28 at the time of writing, set to shape the next directional move. The derivatives metrics paint a bearish picture, with ADA’s Open Interest continuing to fall and short bets rising among traders.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers