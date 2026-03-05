Asian stocks recover strongly after Middle East war-led bloodbath, KOSPI leads
- Asian stock markets regain ground after plummeting for three trading days.
- Iran denies reports stating Tehran’s willingness to talk to end the war.
- China pledges loose monetary and fiscal policy to boost economic growth.
Asian stock markets recover significantly on Thursday after facing a bloodbath in the last three trading days. The strong recovery move in equity markets from the largest continent seems to be backed by the arrival of significant value bets after plunging due to the war in the Middle East.
As of writing, South Korea’s KOSPI is leading Asian equity markets with 12% gains, Nikkei 225 soars 2.45%, Shanghai surges almost 1%, and Nifty50 jumps 0.75%.
The recovery move in Asian stocks could be short-lived as Iran has clarified that it has not called for talks regarding the end of the war with the United States (US) and Israel, and is preparing for a prolonged war. “No message has been sent from Iran to the US, nor will any response be given to US messages,” an official from Tehran said, Tasnim reported.
On late Tuesday, a report from the New York Times (NYT) stated that Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence reached out indirectly to the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) with an offer to discuss terms for ending the conflict.
Asian stocks have bled significantly in the past few trading days as the Middle East conflict has resulted in a sharp increase in the oil price. Theoretically, higher oil prices prompt inflation and diminishes purchasing power of households.
Meanwhile, the pledge from Beijing to continue its loose fiscal policy has also strengthened Chinese equity markets. Earlier in the day, China’s Premier Li Qiang said in the annual report of this year's meeting of the National People's Congress (NPC) that Beijing will continue its moderately loose monetary policy and fiscal stimulus to promote economic growth. However, it has reduced the current year’s economic growth target to 4.5%-5% from 5% achieved last year.
AsianStocks FAQs
Asia contributes around 70% of global economic growth and hosts several key stock market indices. Among the region’s developed economies, the Japanese Nikkei – which represents 225 companies on the Tokyo stock exchange – and the South Korean Kospi stand out. China has three important indices: the Hong Kong Hang Seng, the Shanghai Composite and the Shenzhen Composite. As a big emerging economy, Indian equities are also catching the attention of investors, who increasingly invest in companies in the Sensex and Nifty indices.
Asia’s main economies are different, and each has specific sectors to pay attention to. Technology companies dominate in indices in Japan, South Korea, and increasingly, China. Financial services are leading stock markets such as Hong Kong or Singapore, considered key hubs for the sector. Manufacturing is also big in China and Japan, with a strong focus on automobile production or electronics. The growing middle class in countries like China and India is also giving more and more prominence to companies focused on retail and e-commerce.
Many different factors drive Asian stock market indices, but the main factor behind their performance is the aggregate results of the component companies revealed in their quarterly and annual earnings reports. The economic fundamentals of each country, as well as their central bank decisions or their government’s fiscal policies, are also important factors. More broadly, political stability, technological progress or the rule of law can also impact equity markets. The performance of US equity indices is also a factor as, more often than not, Asian markets take the lead from Wall Street stocks overnight. Finally, the broader risk sentiment in markets also plays a role as equities are considered a risky investment compared to other investment options such as fixed-income securities.
Investing in equities is risky by itself, but investing in Asian stocks comes along with region-specific risks to be taken into account. Asian countries have a wide range of political systems, from full democracies to dictatorships, so their political stability, transparency, rule of law or corporate governance requirements may diverge considerably. Geopolitical events such as trade disputes or territorial conflicts can lead to volatility in stock markets, as can natural disasters. Moreover, currency fluctuations can also have an impact on the valuation of Asian stock markets. This is particularly true in export-oriented economies, which tend to suffer from a stronger currency and benefit from a weaker one as their products become cheaper abroad.
Author
Sagar Dua
FXStreet
Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.