US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY gets slammed on Fed’s William comments

DXY breaks below the 97.00 figure and the 200 DSMA.

The level to beat for bears is 96.60 and 96.36.



DXY daily chart



The US Dollar Index (DXY) broke below the 97.00 handle and the 200-daily simple moving average (DSMA).



DXY 4-hour chart



The market is trading below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. Bears would need a break below 96.60 and 96.36.



DXY 30-minute chart



The bears took the market by surprise and brought the index near the weekly lows. Resistances are seen at 96.80 and the 97.00 figure.



Additional key levels