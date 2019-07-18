US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY gets slammed on Fed’s William comments

- DXY breaks below the 97.00 figure and the 200 DSMA.
- The level to beat for bears is 96.60 and 96.36.
DXY daily chart
The US Dollar Index (DXY) broke below the 97.00 handle and the 200-daily simple moving average (DSMA).
DXY 4-hour chart
The market is trading below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. Bears would need a break below 96.60 and 96.36.
DXY 30-minute chart
The bears took the market by surprise and brought the index near the weekly lows. Resistances are seen at 96.80 and the 97.00 figure.
Additional key levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.71
|Today Daily Change
|-0.50
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|97.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|96.77
|Daily SMA50
|97.21
|Daily SMA100
|97.17
|Daily SMA200
|96.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.45
|Previous Daily Low
|97.16
|Previous Weekly High
|97.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|96.79
|Previous Monthly High
|97.81
|Previous Monthly Low
|95.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|96.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|96.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|97.68
